Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

AP achieves milestone of connecting 98% houses with potable water: Khandu

Khandu also said his government has resolved to provide a functional tap water connection to every household to ensure that everyone in Arunachal Pradesh has access to clean water

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu

The chief minister said it was his government's resolve to provide functional tap connection to every household to ensure that everyone in the state has access to clean water | File image of Arunachal Pradesh chief minister

Press Trust of India Itanagar
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 1:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Arunachal Pradesh has achieved a historic milestone of connecting 98 per cent of households with potable tap water under the Jal Jeevan Mission, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced.
Khandu also said his government has resolved to provide a functional tap water connection to every household to ensure that everyone in Arunachal Pradesh has access to clean water.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"A historic milestone achieved. Arunachal Pradesh crosses 98 per cent functional household tap connection coverage under Jal Jeevan Mission. It reflects our shared commitment to community well-being. As we move forward, we will achieve the 100 per cent mark soon," he said here on Saturday.
The chief minister said it was his government's resolve to provide functional tap connection to every household to ensure that everyone in the state has access to clean water.
"Glad to share that the determined efforts of Team Arunachal have helped us to log a remarkable accomplishment. The gap of 2 per cent will soon be addressed," he said.
Together, Khandu said, the BJP government is creating a ripple of positive change for a brighter tomorrow.
"Congratulations to all for their sincerity and hard work, and the best wishes for future efforts," he added.
Jal Jeevan Mission, a centrally sponsored scheme, is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India.
Under the programme, source sustainability measures are being implemented as mandatory elements. These include recharge and reuse through grey water management, water conservation, rainwater harvesting.
The Jal Jeevan Mission is based on a community approach to water and includes extensive information, education and communication as key components of the mission.

Also Read

Arunachal to include left-out artisans from 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme: Khandu

Arunachal inks MoA with 3 Central govt PSUs, allots 12 hydropower projects

Chandrayaan-3: Arunachal CM hails Isro scientists that studied in state

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

Scindia, CM Khandu to inaugurate upgraded Tezu Airport today in Arunachal

'Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi says NEP helping remove language handicaps

Celebrate Diwali in Mumbai on Jan 22 for Ram temple inauguration: CM to BMC

MHA tackles violence in Manipur, brings in new criminal laws in 2023

Isro to launch dedicated scientific satellite to study black holes in 2024

India brimming with confidence, imbued with spirit of self-reliance: PM

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jal Jeevan Mission Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon