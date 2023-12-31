Sensex (    %)
                        
India brimming with confidence, imbued with spirit of self-reliance: PM

In the 108th episode of Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Prime Minister Modi also emphasised on physical and mental health and highlighted several unique efforts for Fit India'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

During the broadcast, Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru, Indian Women's Cricket Team Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, chess legend Vishwanathan Anand and actor Akshay Kumar shared their fitness tips.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 11:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country is imbued with the spirit of Viksit Bharat' and self-reliance, and asserted that this spirit and momentum has to be maintained in 2024 as well.
In the 108th episode of Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Prime Minister Modi also emphasised on physical and mental health and highlighted several unique efforts for Fit India'.
During the broadcast, Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru, Indian Women's Cricket Team Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, chess legend Vishwanathan Anand and actor Akshay Kumar shared their fitness tips.
In his remarks, Modi said India is brimming with self-confidence and is imbued with the spirit of Viksit Bharat (developed India)' and self-reliance.
We have to maintain the same spirit and momentum in 2024 as well, Modi said.
He also said that India becoming an 'innovation hub' symbolises the fact that we are not going to stop.
Modi also noted that India accomplished many special achievements this year, including the passage of the women's reservation bill.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 11:50 AM IST

