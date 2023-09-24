Scindia, CM Khandu to inaugurate upgraded Tezu Airport today in Arunachal

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia, along with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, will inaugurate the revamped Tezu airport in Arunchal Pradesh's Lohit district on Sunday.

"A new Terminal Building at Tezu Airport is scheduled for inauguration on September 24, 2023. Currently, this domestic airport operates with a single runway and covers an area of 212 acres," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a post on X.

"The upgraded airport now includes two aprons designed for ATR 72 type aircraft, a runway extended to 1500m x 30m, a traveler-friendly terminal, and a Fire Station cum Air Traffic Control Tower with a wide 75m runway strip," added Scindia in his post.

This endeavour marks a step in expanding connectivity in the northeastern region of India and bolstering the local economy, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement earlier.

According to the statement, Tezu Airport, a domestic airport situated in the town of Tezu, has undergone a transformation with the implementation of infrastructure upgrades worth Rs 170 crores.

These developments include the extension of the runway to 1500 meters by 30 meters, the construction of a modern apron capable of accommodating two ATR 72 type aircraft, the establishment of a new terminal building, and the creation of a fire station cum Air Traffic Control (ATC) Tower, the statement read.

Also Read Arunachal to include left-out artisans from 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme: Khandu Today's India not of 1962, but of Modi and Shah: Arunachal CM Khandu Growth of order villages resulting in signs of reverse migration: CM Khandu Arunachal inks MoA with 3 Central govt PSUs, allots 12 hydropower projects Chandrayaan-3: Arunachal CM hails Isro scientists that studied in state School principal, student killed as bus rams into truck in Barmer district PM Modi to flag off 9 Vande Bharat Express trains in 11 states today LIVE: PM Modi to flag off 9 Vande Bharat Express trains in 11 states today India to be partner, collaborator in addressing development challenges: EAM G20 presidency provided chance to showcase development undertaken: Goyal

Operationalized under the RCS UDAN scheme of the Ministry of Civil Aviation in 2018, Tezu Airport has played a pivotal role in enhancing regional connectivity by offering regularly scheduled flights to Dibrugarh, Imphal, and Guwahati through Alliance Air and Flybig Airlines.

Features of the New Terminal Building-Terminal Area of 4000 square meters, peak hour serving capacity of 300 passengers, 5 check-in counters (3 in the future), 2 arrival Carrousels, 2 aircraft parking bays- ATR-72 type of aircraft, it said.

The infrastructure upgrades at Tezu Airport prioritize sustainability and energy efficiency.

Double insulated roofing system, energy-efficient HVAC and lighting system, low heat gain glazing, ECBC-compliant equipment, solid waste management system, re-use of treated water for flushing and horticulture purposes, rainwater harvesting integrated with sustainable urban drainage system, use of efficient water fixtures, it added.

The enhancements are expected to yield multiple benefits- Expansion of airport capacity to handle increased traffic, improved connectivity of the northeastern region with the rest of the country, boost to tourism, trade, and employment generation, promotion of infrastructure development and economic growth of the region.

Tezu, situated on the picturesque banks of the Lohit River and serving as the headquarters of the Lohit District in Arunachal Pradesh, is celebrated for its natural beauty.

Surrounded by lush green forests and rolling hills, this small town is poised to leverage its enhanced airport infrastructure to welcome more visitors and contribute to the region's prosperity.

The inauguration of the new infrastructure at Tezu Airport underscores the commitment of the Ministry of Civil Aviation to enhance connectivity and stimulate economic growth in India's northeastern states, the ministry's statement added.