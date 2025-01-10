Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 08:37 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / AP, Karnataka, Maharashtra among states with increasing female voters

AP, Karnataka, Maharashtra among states with increasing female voters

Women-centric schemes fuel 18 mn surge in female voter turnout

Voters at a polling station in Agartala on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

(Photo: PTI)

Archis Mohan
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha are among the states that saw an increase in women turnout ratio in 2024 mainly due to women-centric schemes.
 
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Gujarat and Haryana have seen a decline in turnout ratio of women.
 
SBI Research’s recent analysis, based on the Election Commission’s electoral data, has found that states that have rolled out one or more women centric schemes have witnessed an incremental women voter turnout of 18 million in 2024 over 2019.
 
The analysis, released on Thursday, attributed the rise to the implementation of schemes like Mudra Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). It said improved electricity supply and access to potable water also contributed to the trend.
 
 
The analysis mapped the PM Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) and Mudra scheme accounts to claim that “women electoral participation is increasing with rising numbers of women PMJDY and women Mudra loan accounts”.
 

More From This Section

GST

Latest LIVE: Govt extends monthly GST return, payment deadline

President Murmu

Prez Murmu awards Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award to 27 members of diaspora

Karti Chidambaram, Karti, Chidambaram

Delhi court directs CBI to give pre-arrest notice to Karti Chidambaram

S Somanath, Somanath, ISRO Chairman

Industries hold key to achieving India's Space Vision: Isro chief Somanath

Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Modi, Nikhil Kamath, podcast

Social media opened avenues to verify info, strengthened democracy: PM Modi

Topics : women scheme PMJDY Election Commission Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 8:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon