close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Apple continuously expanding business operations in India: Piyush Goyal

"Apple itself has exported about $5 bn worth of goods last year from India and they are planning to have 25%of their global production coming out of India in the next 4 or 5 years," he said

Press Trust of India Rome
Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 12:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

US-based iPhone maker Apple is continuously expanding its operations in India and the government is in regular touch with the company to support its business, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal has said.

He said that the electronics industry works like this as first they put a basic set up and then they keep sourcing different components to add into their ecosystem.

"Apple is continuously expanding their operations in India... We are in regular touch with the Apple, MeITY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) is also in touch with them... We hand-hold them because in a way, the eyes of the whole world are fixed on Apple," he said when asked about Apple's plan to start full-fledged manufacturing unit in India.

The company gets iPhones manufactured by electronics giants -- Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron in India.

The minister has earlier stated that India's exports of mobile and electronics goods have doubled in the last year.

"Apple itself has exported about USD 5 billion worth of goods last year from India and they are planning to have 25 per cent of their global production coming out of India in the next 4 or 5 years," he said.

Also Read

Apple improves lead time for iPhone 14 Pro models' shipments: Report

Apple working on new augmented reality shopping feature on iPhone: Report

Apple announces Fitness+ service to all iOS 16.1 phones without Watch

iPhone revenue grows 10% to reach $42.6 bn globally, India a sweet spot

Apple iPhone's 'Find My' feature helps locate car crash victim in US

Dr Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Know his early life, education, sayings and more

Warm day likely in Delhi with the max temp at 39 deg C, says Met office

Culture of forcing silence, branding people anti-national dangerous: Kharge

Private Equity inflow in real estate stable at $4.2 bn in FY23: Anarock

US sanctions on Russian diamonds: Surat industry stares at 25% job loss

Topics : Piyush Goyal | Apple iPhone | Apple India

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 10:40 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon