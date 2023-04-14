close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Warm day likely in Delhi with the max temp at 39 deg C, says Met office

At 8.30 am, the relative humidity in the national capital was recorded at 46%

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Women cover their faces with scarves to protect themselves from the heat on a hot summer day, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Women cover their faces with scarves to protect themselves from the heat on a hot summer day, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 11:34 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi is likely to witness a warm day with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 39 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

The sky will remain clear throughout the day, the Met office said.

The minimum temperature settled at 20 degrees Celsius, it added.

At 8.30 am, the relative humidity in the national capital was recorded at 46 per cent.

According to SAFAR data, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'poor' category at 280 around 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Also Read

Max temperature to rise by 3-5 degrees Celsius during next 3-5 days: IMD

Light rain likely in Delhi, minimum temperature recorded at 6.4 deg C

Delhi temperature remains below season's average at min of 17.4 deg C

Delhi records minimum temperature at 6.1 degree Celcius; air quality poor

National capital records minimum temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius: IMD

Culture of forcing silence, branding people anti-national dangerous: Kharge

Private Equity inflow in real estate stable at $4.2 bn in FY23: Anarock

US sanctions on Russian diamonds: Surat industry stares at 25% job loss

Banks to remain closed today? Check bank holidays in April 2023 here

100% exemption in stamp duty for women entrepreneurs in Uttar Pradesh

Topics : Delhi | Summer | IMD weather forecast

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 9:56 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon