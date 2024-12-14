Business Standard
Home / India News / Arjun Meghwal to introduce 'One Nation One Election' Bill in LS on Dec 16

Arjun Meghwal to introduce 'One Nation One Election' Bill in LS on Dec 16

Several opposition leaders have questioned the One Nation One election proposal saying it was impractical

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Arjun Ram, Meghwal, Arjun

Arjun Ram Meghwal will also move the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2024 | 9:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will introduce 'The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha on December 16 (Monday).

"The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024: Arjun Ram Meghwal to move for leave to introduce a Bill further to amend the Constitution of India. Also to introduce the Bill," the list of business stated.

The first amendment bill to conduct simultaneous elections of Lok Sabha and State assemblies and another bill to align elections for assemblies in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry. 

Meanwhile, Arjun Ram Meghwal will also move the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 for leave to introduce a Bill further to amend the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. Also to introduce to Bill.

 

Several opposition leaders have questioned the One Nation One election proposal saying it was impractical and an attack on federalism

Senior Congress leader and RS MP Digvijay Singh said, 'One Nation, One Election' said that if a state government falls in six months or loses its majority, will the state have to remain without a government for the rest of the 4.5 years."Elections cannot be postponed for more than 6 months in any state. If the One Nation One Election is being introduced and the government in a state falls in 6 months, the no-confidence motion is passed, will we remain without a government for 4.5 years? This is not possible in this country... Earlier, governments used to complete their full term of 5 years, but today some governments fall in 2.5 years and somewhere they fall in 3 years."

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh demanded that the proposed 'One Nation, One Election' bill be sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee, asserting that the bill undermines democracy.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

Parliament session LIVE: PM Modi to reply to debate on Constitution in Lok Sabha today

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to reply to debate on 75th anniversary of Constitution in LS today

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

Farmers' group to proceed 'peacefully' towards Delhi, says Sarwan Singh

Allu Arjun

Pushpa 2 screening death case: Allu Arjun walks out of Hyderabad prison

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Assam CM lays foundation for 220 crore Jorhat town water supply scheme

"The bill will be presented in Parliament, and we want it to be referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which will hold discussions on it. The Indian National Congress's position was clarified last year by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, who sent a four-page letter to former President Ram Nath Kovind's committee on One Nation, One Election, stating that we oppose the bill," Ramesh told ANI.

On December 12, the 'One Nation One Election' bill was approved by the Union Cabinet paving the way for its introduction in Parliament. However, before its introduction in the Parliament, the bill initiated debate between the ruling and opposition parties.

Several parties of the INDIA bloc opposed the bill while the BJP-led NDA alliance parties welcomed this bill, saying, it would save time and lay the groundwork for unified elections across the country.

Notably, in September this year, the Union Cabinet approved the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, which aims to hold simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, along with urban body and panchayat polls, within a span of 100 days.

The recommendations were outlined in a report by a high-level panel chaired by former President Kovind.

Following the Cabinet's approval, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the decision, calling it a significant step towards enhancing India's democracy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Kejriwal calls 'One nation, one election' Bill as BJP's misplaced priority

Ram Nath Kovind-led panel hands report on 'one nation, one poll' to President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday

32 political parties support 'one nation, one election' proposal, 15 oppose

Gaurav Gogoi, Gaurav, Gogoi

Govt trying to divert from questions on electoral integrity, says Congress

Modi, Narendra Modi

Cabinet passes 'One Nation, One Election' Bill; to be tabled in Parliament

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President

Parliament highlights: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid ruckus over George Soros

Topics : Arjun Ram Meghwal one nation one election Lok Sabha Parliament winter session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 14 2024 | 9:01 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodaySai Life Sciences IPOToss The Coin IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon