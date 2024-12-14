Parliament session LIVE: RS adjourned till Monday over no-confidence notice against Dhankar
Parliament winter session 2024 Live updates: Stay with us for all the news updates from the ongoing Lok Sabha session
Parliament session highlights: Constitution is our armour, our security, said Akhilesh
Simultaneous polls brain child of founding fathers, not BJP: Kovind
Former president Ram Nath Kovind on Friday asserted that the concept of holding simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies was the brain child of the country's founding fathers and not the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
He also said that then president Pranab Mukherjee was supportive of the idea of simultaneous polls and believed that the plan could be implemented either by consensus or by a government enjoying full majority.
PM should tell Parliament what steps India is taking to protect Hindus in Bangladesh: Uddhav
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should inform Parliament what steps the Indian government is taking to protect Hindus in Bangladesh.
Addressing a news conference in Mumbai, Thackeray slammed the BJP, saying its Hindutva is only for votes. He said temples are being vandalised in Bangladesh, where minority Hindus have faced violent attacks in the last few months. Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is safe in India, but what about Hindus in the neighbouring country? Thackeray asked. "PM Modi should inform Parliament about steps India is taking to protect Hindus in Bangladesh," Thackeray said. Parliament is currently having its winter session. If the PM stopped the Russia-Ukraine war, he should also stop atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, he maintained.
Parliament session highlights: We are all saddened by state of democracy in the country, said DMK MP T Siva
DMK MP T Siva on Friday said that the state of democracy in the state was saddening. Speaking to the media, Siva said "We are all saddened by the state of democracy in our country. At least we have got a chance to speak before you. Whatever happened in the Upper House today was not telecast properly... Whatever the members of the ruling party spoke was telecast. And on all other occasions, even when the Leader of the Opposition was speaking, he was not shown. Only the chair was shown.."
Further he said that the Leader of the Opposition was not being given respect according to his age and was not being heard.
Parliament session highlights: INDIA bloc demanded Mamata, moves against Jagdeep Dhankhar
Parliament session highlights: Bleeding Constitution from a thousand cuts, said Mahua Moitra
TMC MP Mahua Moitra accused the BJP-led Centre on Friday of "bleeding the Constitution from a thousand cuts" and said it is crystal clear that the political executive has "systematically eroded democracy" over the last 10 years.
Participating in a debate in the Lok Sabha on 75 years of the Constitution, Moitra asserted that the need of the hour is to ensure that the idea of India survives in its purest form.
For a significant part of her speech, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP trained her guns on former chief justice of India D Y Chandrachud, without naming him, and said what troubles the opposition is that some members of the higher judiciary appear to be doing their best to compromise the independence and integrity of the country's constitutional courts.
"The outgoing CJI waxed eloquent on how the right to bail has been granted during his tenure.... From A for Arnab to Z for Zubair, his alphabets seem to be abbreviated because it did not include G for Gulfisha Fatima, did not include H for Haney Babu, did not include K for Khalid Saifi, did not include S for Sharjeel Imam, U for Umar Khalid and countless others," she said.
Parliament session highlights: Congress always chose power over Constitution, said Rajnath Singh
Accusing the Congress of always choosing "satta" (power) over the Constitution, senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Friday said the opposition party never tolerated autonomy of institutions and tried to destroy constitutional principles and spirit.
Initiating a two-day debate in the Lok Sabha on "Discussion on the Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India", the defence minister said the Congress has sought to project the Constitution as its own contribution, while deliberately ignoring the contribution of several leaders.
"The talk of protection of the Constitution does not seem appropriate coming from it (Congress). These days, I see that many opposition leaders keep the Constitution in their pockets. Actually, this is what they have learnt from childhood, they have seen their families keep the Constitution in their pockets for generations," he said.
Drug use increased in Haryana post-2021 farmers' stir: BJP MP Jangra
Congress MP Manickam Tagore says opposition wants parliament to function
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Dec 14 2024 | 7:36 AM IST