Parliament session LIVE: RS adjourned till Monday over no-confidence notice against Dhankar

The opposition move to seek impeachment of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar led to pandemonium in Rajya Sabha on Friday, with opposition and treasury benches clashing over the issue and the chairperson saying it is not a campaign against him but against the farmer community he belongs to. The proceedings of the House, which have been marred because of the no-trust notice and the Adani row, were adjourned for the day in the first hour itself, but not before Dhankhar saying he was a farmer's son and will not "show weakness".  Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's reference to the death of a judicial officer triggered an uproar in the Lok Sabha on Friday with Union minister Kiren Rijiju accusing her of raising a matter settled by the Supreme Court and warning her of "appropriate parliamentary action". Participating in a debate on 75 years of the Indian Constitution, Moitra made passing but contentious remarks on the death of the judicial officer.  On the other hand, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged that under the NDA government, all the institutions formed under the Constitution are being "weakened." He was hitting back at Defence Minister Rajnath over his remarks during the discussion on the 75th anniversary of the Constitution. "Why are we saying today that democracy is in danger? The institutions formed under the Constitution are being weakened, this is a danger," Gehlot said.  In another major development, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jagdambika Pal on Friday highlighted the need for having a Uniform Civil Code, and said it is important to ensure that everyone gets equal rights. "Today, this debate on the Constitution has made one thing certain that today this country needs a Uniform Civil Code. This was said by Rajendra Prasad, Munshi, Sardar Vallabhai Patel too" said the BJP leader.
8:01 AM

Parliament session highlights: Constitution is our armour, our security, said Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav stated on Friday that the Constitution provides strength to the nation and serves as a true guardian of the rights of the oppressed and deprived sections of society. Speaking during a discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India, the SP MP emphasised that safeguarding the Constitution is a matter of life and death.
 
"This Constitution is our armour, our security; it provides us strength from time to time. The Constitution is the true guardian of the rights of the oppressed, neglected, suppressed, and deprived. This Constitution is a great support. For people like us and the weak in the country, especially for the PDA, saving the Constitution is a matter of life and death," he said.
 
7:54 AM

Simultaneous polls brain child of founding fathers, not BJP: Kovind

Former president Ram Nath Kovind on Friday asserted that the concept of holding simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies was the brain child of the country's founding fathers and not the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He also said that then president Pranab Mukherjee was supportive of the idea of simultaneous polls and believed that the plan could be implemented either by consensus or by a government enjoying full majority.

7:44 AM

PM should tell Parliament what steps India is taking to protect Hindus in Bangladesh: Uddhav

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should inform Parliament what steps the Indian government is taking to protect Hindus in Bangladesh.

Addressing a news conference in Mumbai, Thackeray slammed the BJP, saying its Hindutva is only for votes. He said temples are being vandalised in Bangladesh, where minority Hindus have faced violent attacks in the last few months. Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is safe in India, but what about Hindus in the neighbouring country? Thackeray asked. "PM Modi should inform Parliament about steps India is taking to protect Hindus in Bangladesh," Thackeray said. Parliament is currently having its winter session. If the PM stopped the Russia-Ukraine war, he should also stop atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, he maintained.

7:43 AM

Parliament session highlights: We are all saddened by state of democracy in the country, said DMK MP T Siva

DMK MP T Siva on Friday said that the state of democracy in the state was saddening. Speaking to the media, Siva said "We are all saddened by the state of democracy in our country. At least we have got a chance to speak before you. Whatever happened in the Upper House today was not telecast properly... Whatever the members of the ruling party spoke was telecast. And on all other occasions, even when the Leader of the Opposition was speaking, he was not shown. Only the chair was shown.."

Further he said that the Leader of the Opposition was not being given respect according to his age and was not being heard.

7:42 AM

Parliament session highlights: INDIA bloc demanded Mamata, moves against Jagdeep Dhankhar

Parliament witnessed heated debates this week as the Congress and its INDIA bloc allies moved a no-confidence motion against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Meanwhile, divisions within the INDIA bloc became evident, with key allies skipping Congress protests and increasing calls for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to assume a central leadership role.
7:41 AM

Parliament session highlights: Bleeding Constitution from a thousand cuts, said Mahua Moitra

TMC MP Mahua Moitra accused the BJP-led Centre on Friday of "bleeding the Constitution from a thousand cuts" and said it is crystal clear that the political executive has "systematically eroded democracy" over the last 10 years.

Participating in a debate in the Lok Sabha on 75 years of the Constitution, Moitra asserted that the need of the hour is to ensure that the idea of India survives in its purest form.

For a significant part of her speech, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP trained her guns on former chief justice of India D Y Chandrachud, without naming him, and said what troubles the opposition is that some members of the higher judiciary appear to be doing their best to compromise the independence and integrity of the country's constitutional courts.

"The outgoing CJI waxed eloquent on how the right to bail has been granted during his tenure.... From A for Arnab to Z for Zubair, his alphabets seem to be abbreviated because it did not include G for Gulfisha Fatima, did not include H for Haney Babu, did not include K for Khalid Saifi, did not include S for Sharjeel Imam, U for Umar Khalid and countless others," she said.

7:40 AM

Parliament session highlights: Congress always chose power over Constitution, said Rajnath Singh

Accusing the Congress of always choosing "satta" (power) over the Constitution, senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Friday said the opposition party never tolerated autonomy of institutions and tried to destroy constitutional principles and spirit.

Initiating a two-day debate in the Lok Sabha on "Discussion on the Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India", the defence minister said the Congress has sought to project the Constitution as its own contribution, while deliberately ignoring the contribution of several leaders.

"The talk of protection of the Constitution does not seem appropriate coming from it (Congress). These days, I see that many opposition leaders keep the Constitution in their pockets. Actually, this is what they have learnt from childhood, they have seen their families keep the Constitution in their pockets for generations," he said.

7:38 AM

Drug use increased in Haryana post-2021 farmers' stir: BJP MP Jangra

BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana Ram Chander Jangra has alleged that after the 2021 farmers' agitation, the use of drugs increased in Haryana.
7:38 AM

Congress MP Manickam Tagore says opposition wants parliament to function

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday said the opposition wants parliament to function and continue the discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution and the ruling party should not try to disrupt the parliament.
First Published: Dec 14 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

