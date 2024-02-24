Arjun Munda calls for suggestions amid impasse between Centre, farmers

Amid a deadlock in talks between farmers and the central government, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda appealed to the citizens to maintain peace and has invited suggestions.

Speaking to ANI, Agriculture Minister Munda said, "We should try to maintain peace in the country. We have always conversed and held talks in order to find a solution and will continue to do so. We welcome all the suggestions, too. I hope we will discuss the issue further. The Government of India is dedicated to the development of the agriculture sector," Munda said.

The protesting farmers, whose demands include a legal guarantee for minimum support price, had earlier rejected the government's offer after the fourth round of talks.

The Centre however expressed readiness for the fifth round of talks with the farmers while urging them to find a solution through 'dialogue'.

"After the fourth round, the government is ready to discuss all the issues like MSP, crop diversification, stubble issue, FIR in the fifth round. I again invite the farmer leaders for discussion," Arjun Munda said while speaking to ANI on Wednesday.

"I appeal to them to maintain peace and we should find a solution through dialogue," he added.

He said that the farmers have not responded to the invite yet while appealing to move forward with the talks.

"No information has come yet (from farmers' side). We appeal that we should move forward for talks and present our stand. The government also wants to move forward and find a solution," the Union Minister said.

On February 19, the farmer leaders rejected the Centre's proposal on MSP purchase, saying "not in farmer's favour".

"After the discussion of both forums, it has been decided that if you analyse, there is nothing in the government's proposal. Our government imports palm oil worth Rs 1.75 crore from outside that also causes illness to general public. If this money is given to the farmers of the country to grow oil seed crops and MSP is announced, then that money can be used here. This is not in the favour of farmers. We reject it," farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said.