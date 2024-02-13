Sensex (    %)
                        
Farmers' protest in Delhi: Gates of 8 metro stations shut; full list here

Farmers protest: Traffic crawled at a snail's pace in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning as police placed multiple layers of barricades on the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders

farmers protest, Delhi Chalo

Massive deployment of police and paramilitary personnel, besides multi-layered barricading, are in place to seal the national capital borders at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 1:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Farmers' protest: Due to the farmers' march to the national capital, one or more gates at eight stations of the Delhi Metro were shut on Tuesday morning. An official told news agency PTI that the gates have been shut due to security arrangements on the instruction of the Police.

Farmers protest: List of metro stations with one or more gates shut


Many gates have been shut at several stations -- Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Udyog Bhawan, Janpath and Barakhamba Road. A gate at Khan Market metro station has also been closed on Tuesday.
However, these stations are not closed as entry and exit of passengers are permitted through other gates.

Massive traffic jams in and around Delhi


Massive deployment of police and paramilitary personnel, besides multi-layered barricading, are in place to seal the national capital borders at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur. 

Traffic crawled at a snail's pace in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning as police placed multiple layers of barricades on the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders during the farmers' march to the national capital.

According to ANI, commuters had a harrowing time as they battled traffic jams, with Delhi being turned into a fortress to thwart the entry of farmers.

Given the "Delhi Chalo" march, the police have intensified security at the city's border points with multi-layer barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails, and containers' walls.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced that more than 200 farmer unions would head to Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Bumper-to-bumper traffic has been seen on Ghazipur, Singhu, and Tikri borders since 7 am. 

Notably, the Police have also made makeshift jails in the national capital.

(With agency inputs)
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 1:15 PM IST

