Army conducts patrolling along LoC in J-K's Poonch ahead of I-Day

Earlier in the day, District Administration Anantnag in collaboration with Municipal Committee Dooru Anantnag, Jammu Kashmir Police, local schools, and CRPF held the longest Tiranga Rally to date

Photo: Twitter@ANI

Photo: Twitter@ANI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2023 | 6:44 AM IST
Ahead of Independence Day, Indian Army conducted patrolling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Degwar sector of Poonch district on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, District Administration Anantnag in collaboration with Municipal Committee Dooru Anantnag, Jammu Kashmir Police, local schools, and CRPF held the longest Tiranga Rally to date in South Kashmir under the "Meri Maati Mera Desh" campaign.
President Municipal Committee Doory Anantnag Mohd Iqbal said, "The rally was taken out from the SDM office Dooru to the Sports Stadium. A large gathering of locals participated in the program and at the end of the event tributes were paid to the martyrs who sacrificed their life for the nation in the area."
On the occasion, Tehsildar Dooru Khalid Zaffar, President MC, Dooru Verinag Mohd Iqbal, Dysp Humayun Muzamil, Executive Officer GM Dar and all line department officers were present there.
Earlier, as a part of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav", Police organised various events to observe "Meri Maati Mera Desh-Mitti Ko Naman Veroon Ka Vandan" a nationwide campaign at various police establishments across the Kashmir valley. The campaign witnessed a range of impactful activities and gained momentum on Day 3 with a series of events across the valley.
In Awantipora, Jammu and Kashmir police in collaboration with district administration organised a huge Tiranga Rally, which started from Police Lines Awantipora and culminated at IUST Awantipora. Students, the general public, and scores of youths from different areas of the district, officers/officials of police and civil department participated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Independence Day Jammu and Kashmir Army LoC

First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 6:44 AM IST

