Ayushman Bharat to cover families with income up to Rs 3 lakh: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced that families with an annual income between Rs 1.8-3 lakh can now avail benefits of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Taking to X, (formerly known as Twitter), CM Khattar wrote, "Today I make another announcement for the people of Haryana, now families with annual income of ₹ 1,80,000 to ₹ 3,00,000 will also be given the benefit of 'Ayushman Bharat Yojana'. From next August 15, a portal will be opened to get cards made under this scheme".

"30 lakh families of the state are already taking benefits of the scheme, now 8 lakh more families will join this scheme", added the Haryana CM.

At present, families with an annual income of less than 1,80,000 can avail the benefits of the scheme.

Notably, the Ayushman Bharat Yojna is a scheme which aims to procure free access to health insurance coverage for families with low incomes.

The scheme was launched in 2018 by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

