LIVE: Army conducts patrolling along LoC ahead of Independence Day
BS Web Team New Delhi
Ahead of Independence Day, Indian Army conducted patrolling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Degwar sector of Poonch district on Saturday. Earlier in the day, District Administration Anantnag in collaboration with Municipal Committee Dooru Anantnag, Jammu Kashmir Police, local schools, and CRPF held the longest Tiranga Rally to date in South Kashmir under the "Meri Maati Mera Desh" campaign....Read More
First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 6:16 AM IST