Home / India News / Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Uri sector, one soldier killed

Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Uri sector, one soldier killed

Troops foiled the infiltration bid in Churunda area of Uri in Baramulla district of north Kashmir

A soldier was killed in an exchange of fire as the Army on Wednesday foiled an infiltration bid. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

A soldier was killed in an exchange of fire as the Army on Wednesday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

They said troops foiled the infiltration bid in Churunda area of Uri in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.

However, during the exchange of fire, an Army soldier was killed, the officials said.

The operation is going on and further details are awaited, the officials added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

