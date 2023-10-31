close
Sensex (-0.37%)
63874.93 -237.72
Nifty (-0.32%)
19079.60 -61.30
Nifty Midcap (0.37%)
38876.95 + 141.75
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5817.95 -5.50
Nifty Bank (-0.45%)
42845.95 -193.20
Heatmap

Army Major terminated from service by Prez for breaching security protocol

The termination of the service of the Major was based on the findings of a 'Board of Officers' that was appointed after the allegations surfaced, the sources said

Indian Army (Photo: Twitter/ @adgpi)

Indian Army (Photo: Twitter/ @adgpi)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 10:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An Indian Army Major posted with the Strategic Forces Command (SFC) has been terminated from service by President Droupadi Murmu after a high-level investigation found him guilty of breaching laid-down national security norms, sources in the defence and security establishment said on Tuesday.
The Army had initiated a probe into the Major's activities in March 2022 when authorities concerned came across his alleged involvement in suspicious activities including possessing and sharing of sensitive information, they said.
The sources said the President, who is also the supreme commander of the three services, signed the order terminating the services of the Major around a week ago while exercising powers under the Army Act, 1950.
The termination order was issued in mid-September and it was notified following the President's approval.
There is no official comment on the termination of the Major.
The termination of the service of the Major was based on the findings of a 'Board of Officers' that was appointed after the allegations surfaced, the sources said.
The Major was suspended last year after the allegations against him came to the fore.
At that time, he was posted with a SFC unit at a location in North India, the sources said.
It is learnt the Major had a link on social media with an operative who is believed to have worked for Pakistani intelligence.
The charges against the Major was of possessing as well as sharing of classified information with unauthorised persons including possible involvement of espionage, the sources said.
They said classified information was found in the Major's phone which is a violation of the laid-down security protocols.
It is learnt that nearly a dozen-and-half defence personnel including a Brigadier-rank official, are being probed separately over possible violation of national security protocol.
They were found to be part of a WhatsApp group called 'Patiala Peg' in which the Major was also part of.
The Army is expected to initiate disciplinary action in the next few weeks against at least a couple of officers including a Brigadier for alleged violation of the force's social media policies, it is learnt.

Also Read

US-India partnership vital for stability in Indo-Pacific: US Army Chief

Over 6,000 posts of Captain, Major ranks vacant in Army: MoS Ajay Bhatt

Pak army refuses to exercise restraint on mobs attacking military property

Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League urge Prez Alvi to step down

Did not sign newly 'passed' laws, says Pakistan President Arif Alvi

Opaque electoral bonds scheme will destroy democracy: Petitioners to SC

Road accident fatalities hit all-time high last year in India: Govt data

Global rice prices are not expected to cool down before 2025: World Bank

Modi govt sanctioned NH projects worth Rs 3 trn for NE in 10 yrs: Gadkari

No corporate has sought furniture to help employees in work: Godrej Interio

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : president Army

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 10:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSardar Patel QuotesKarwa Chauth 2023 Mehndi DesignsGold-Silver Price TodayShivraj Chouhan File NominationOnePlus Open reviewPAK vs BAN LIVE SCOREBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

World Cup 2023

World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menuInzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

India News

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last daySiddaramaiah requests Vaishnaw to extend Vande Bharat Express till Belagavi

Economy News

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K SinghOnion prices in Maha fell 5-9% after decision to fix MEP, says Centre
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon