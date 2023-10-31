close
Road accident fatalities last year highest since 2005, shows data

The year marked an increase of 11.9 per cent in accidents, 9.4 per cent in fatalities, and 15.3 per cent in injuries compared to 2021

car accident, road accident

Representative Image

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 9:53 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Road accidents continue to show an alarming rise in India despite record government investments in infrastructure, with 2022 witnessing over 460,000 mishaps that resulted in the loss of 168,491 lives — the highest number of deaths.
 
According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ annual report on road accidents released on Tuesday, the states and Union Territories (UTs) reported 461,312 incidents in 2022, which caused injuries to 443,366 people.

The year marked an increase of 11.9 per cent in accidents, 9.4 per cent in fatalities, and 15.3 per cent in injuries compared to 2021.

“The report underscores the urgency of adopting a comprehensive approach to address the contributing factors to these accidents, including speeding, reckless driving, drunken driving, and non-compliance with traffic regulations. It is crucial that we strengthen enforcement mechanisms, enhance driver education and training programmes, and invest in improving the condition of roads and vehicles,” the highways ministry said in a statement.

Chart

The matter has also brought to attention India's rising fatality ratio in these accidents. 12 calendar years have witnessed more rooad accidents than 2022, yet the year saw more fatalities than ever before. The second-highest number of deaths took place in 2019 --- 10,000 fewer than 2022.

While deaths with respect to vehicle registrations have come down over the past decades, 2022 also saw the highest number of deaths with respect to Indian population, with 12.2 deaths per lakh population. 

There has been little improvement in road safety metrics despite several interventions at both the state and central levels. This has also been a thorn in the side of Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

“Frankly speaking, this (road accident) is the only field in the last 7-8 years, where I’ve tried my level best, but could not get success. I am ready to accept that it’s my defeat… And this is not only because of road conditions, there are other problems like road engineering and automobile engineering,” Gadkari had said in 2022.

The annual report is based on data sent by police departments of states/UTs in formats as provided by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific under the Asia Pacific Road Accident Database project.

It serves as the primary source for international monitoring of road safety parameters, where India ranks among the worst performing countries. India accounts for the highest road accident deaths in the world, despite accidents in the US being almost six times more than India.

According to the report, 33 per cent of all road accidents and 35 per cent of fatal accidents took place on national highways and expressways. This is despite record investments in improving highway infrastructure. In FY24, the highways ministry has been provided the highest allocation from the Union Budget – Rs 2.7 trillion.

In 2022, 106,682 accidents, which constitute 23 per cent of the total, took place on state highways and the remaining 202,633 (43.9 per cent) on other roads. In fatalities, national highways accounted for 36.2 per cent of the total, while state highways and other roads accounted for 24.3 per cent and 39.4 per cent.

The report also found that a large number of accidents remain attributable to human errors. In 2022, over speeding was a major cause, accounting for 71.2 per cent of the persons killed. It was followed by driving on the wrong side (5.4 per cent).

Besides the human cost of the accidents, experts and the Centre alike have talked about their economic cost. In a continuing trend, most victims of these accidents are young.

Adults in the age group of 18 to 45 years made up 66.5 per cent of the victims in 2022 while those aged 18 to 60 years (working population) comprised 83.4 per cent of the overall fatalities.

Topics : road accident road infrastructure Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Road Transport

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 9:34 PM IST

