Army's 'Operation Sadbhavana' transforming remote villages in Arunachal

In Bene village in the West Siang district of the state, more than 300 km from the capital Itanagar, the army installed fencing around a government school for the safety of the 50 children who study there. (Representative Image | PTI)

Press Trust of India Bene (Arunachal Pradesh)
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 12:02 PM IST

In the remote villages of Arunachal Pradesh, where the local tribals were once wary of the armed forces, the Indian Army has now become synonymous with hope and trust courtesy of its philanthropic efforts.

From building schools, providing healthcare, developing sports infrastructure and addressing the locals' concerns, the army, under 'Operation Sadbhavana, is not only securing the borders but also working for people's welfare and easing their day-to-day struggles.

In Bene village in the West Siang district of the state, more than 300 km from the capital Itanagar, the army installed fencing around a government school for the safety of the 50 children who study there.

 

"We get continuous support from the army. The army has recently got the school fencing done. We have urged them to adopt our school," Principal of the government upper primary school Tumto Ete said.

The school has eight rooms, smart classrooms and an alumni association, the principal said.

Similarly, the Eastern Command of the army constructed a community centre, gifted swings to government schools and built a fence around one of them in nearby Darka village in the district, paying heed to the requests of the local villagers.

"The army has given swings and slides and other equipment for the students. We have also asked them to repair the roof of the school building," Mobi Ete, a teacher at a government primary school in Darka village, said.

A bridge has been built in Doji Basti of Darka while a compost fertiliser machine has been installed in another village, an army officer said.

To promote tourism in the remote Wak village, the army conducted a 15-day hospitality certificate programme for the lone homestay owner.

"I have been running a homestay for the last four years. Most of the guests are army personnel and their family members. There is immense potential for tourism in this part of the state, which is unexplored. After the army's 15-day course, we have learnt various new hospitality skills," Tumge Ete, the homestay owner, said.

According to an officer, the army, over a period of time, has managed to forge bonds with the local residents that transcend duty.

Corroborating his views, Darka village head Medam Ete said, "Our elders were wary of the armed forces in our region but that has changed now. Without the army, nothing is possible... the army is our necessity. They are our hope and trust".

Another officer said along with fitness centres for children, construction of bridges, waste disposal machines, and projects for providing pure drinking water, many such works are being done.

For the financial year 2024-25, 19 projects are going on in the villages of the West Siang district on which Rs 3.14 crore will be spent, he said.

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 12:02 PM IST

