close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Around 2,200 rooms registered under Delhi govt's 'Bed and Breakfast' scheme

More than 2,200 rooms at 432 houses across the nationUnder the scheme, the Delhi government provides registration to people wishing to convert their house into a Bed and Breakfast unit within 30 days.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
travel

3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 6:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

More than 2,200 rooms at 432 houses across the national capital have been registered under the Delhi government's "Bed and Breakfast" scheme since its launch, a tourism department official said on Tuesday,

Under the scheme, the Delhi government provides registration to people wishing to convert their house into a Bed and Breakfast unit within 30 days.

A Bed and Breakfast unit provides home-like affordable accommodation and food to visitors.

The government follows proper procedure before registering a property, therefore it gives a sense of security to the visitors, the official said.

A "thorough" inspection is done by a team of the tourism department and then the establishment is either given a gold or silver registration, the official said.

Last year, the government reduced the registration time of the entire process from 90 days to 30 days.

"As of now, over 2,200 rooms of 432 houses are registered with the Delhi government. This gives the tourist a sense of security that this house is safe. Under the government bed and breakfast scheme, it is necessary that the homeowner lives in the house and a person can only rent out a maximum of six rooms in a home," the official said.

Also Read

Indian companies need to reduce corporate flying emissions: Report

Indians help Singapore cross 6 mn visitors mark, record best tourism year

RateGain acquires travel data exchange platform Adara for $16 million

Indian domestic air travel is now at 85% of 2019 level, says IATA

Air India, Sabre Corporation sign multi-year global distribution deal

DRDO scientist held for giving info to Pak, sent in custody till May 29

Semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express train trial starts on Mumbai-Goa route

UP court agrees to hear plea seeking ASI survey of entire Gyanvapi complex

321 people receive appointment letters at Rozgar Mela for 6 NE states

Monsoon rains to be 'slightly delayed', hit Kerala on June 4: IMD

Talking about the benefits of the scheme launched in 2007, the official said, "You will stay in a traditional Indian home and with a friendly family. You have the family's support and protection. The expenses towards boarding facilities will be light on your pocket and you will get to savour delectable home-cooked food."

The owner will let out not more than two-thirds of the bedrooms consisting of a minimum of one double-bed room and a maximum of six double-bedrooms, the official said.

Anyone intending to let out their residential premises to guests can get the registration done, the official said, adding that the cost for the gold category is Rs 5,000 while that for silver is Rs 3,000.

"The categorisation depends on the quality of accommodation, facilities and services provided. A parking facility, telephone, washing machine and dryer, refrigerator, and security guards are a must for a gold-category accommodation. There is a matter of the size of rooms also," the official said.

The registration certificate is valid for three years and there is no procedure for renewal.

"After three years. The house owner needs to file a fresh application and procedure will be carried out before handing him the new certificate," the official informed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Travel

First Published: May 16 2023 | 6:33 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India set for Round 2 draw for AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Decision on appointment of CM of K'taka in a day or two: Cong leader Khera

Law & Order, Court order
2 min read

TCS, Intellect in race for development of advanced version of portal GeM

Image
3 min read

OnMobile Global launches SaaS-based gamification platform 'Gamize'

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Eveready Industries cuts number of direct distributors to 1,000 from 5,000

Eveready Industries
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Skymet suggests delayed monsoon onset, all eyes on IMD forecast now

monsoon, rain, rainfall, climate
3 min read

Russia, India, China, among others target faith community members: US

How identity politics plays a significant role in general, state elections
4 min read

Monsoon rains to be 'slightly delayed', hit Kerala on June 4: IMD

Representative Image
3 min read

Delhi chief secretary convenes meeting of Civil Services Board today

Saurabh Bharadwaj
2 min read

Slight delay in onset of monsoon over Kerala; arrival likely on June 4: IMD

Photo: PTI
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon