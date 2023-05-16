close

Semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express train trial starts on Mumbai-Goa route

The trial of the semi-high speed Vande Bhagat Express train on the Mumbai-Goa route began on Tuesday, officials said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Vande Bharat Express

1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 6:28 PM IST
The trial of the semi-high speed Vande Bhagat Express train on the Mumbai-Goa route began on Tuesday, officials said.

A Vande Bharat rake, capable of running at the top speed of 180 kmph, departed from platform number 7 of CSMT in Mumbai at 5:30 AM and reached Madgaon station in Goa at 12.50 PM. The rake departed from Madaon at around 1.15 pm and it is expected to reach CSMT late in the evening.

The trial is being carried out using the rake of CSMT-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express that does not run on Tuesdays, officials said.

Currently, three Vande Bharat Express trains operate between the financial capital and Ahmedabad, Solapur and Shirdi.

Senior railway authorities are exploring the possibility of operating Vande Bharat Express trains on the popular Mumbai-Goa route which witness heavy rush throughout the year, officials added.

The Vande Bharat Express is an electric multiple-unit train operated by Indian Railways.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 16 2023 | 6:28 PM IST

