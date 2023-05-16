

State-run IMD’s forecast has a model error of plus and minus four days and it comes after Skymet, a private agency, said that monsoon rains could be delayed and will be weak. The rains usually arrive on June 1. The southwest monsoon rains are likely to be "slightly delayed" in 2023 and are forecast to hit the Kerala coast on June 4, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.



IMD said that in the last 18 years starting from 2005 to 2022, its operational forecast has been correct except in 2015. IMD gives out its monsoon onset forecast based on an indigenously developed statistical model that uses six parameters, according to an official statement. The parameters are minimum temperatures over northwest India, pre-monsoon rainfall peak over South Peninsula, outgoing long wave radiation (OLR), lower tropospheric zonal wind over Southeast Indian Ocean, mean sea level pressure over Subtropical North-West Pacific Ocean and upper tropospheric zonal wind over North East Indian Ocean.



A poor start to southwest monsoon does not mean that rains would be deficient or patchy. Timely and well distributed rain is key to get good agriculture production in any given year, more so when some forecasters are predicting a below normal monsoon in 2024. The onset of southwest monsoon is being keenly watched this year as it could give an early sign of its progress over the Indian subcontinent, particularly when the emergence of the El Nino weather pattern has raised concerns over rainfall in 2023.

Also Read IMD disagrees with Skymet, says India will have a normal monsoon this year Too early to say if sub-par monsoon will dent market sentiment: Analysts El Nino likely to keep monsoon rains below normal, says Skymet Normal monsoon key but not the only factor to keep inflation under control Six of the past 15 El Nino years have had normal monsoons, says IMD Slight delay in onset of monsoon over Kerala; arrival likely on June 4: IMD Delhi Ramleela committee to stage Broadway-like show as it turns 100 All illegal encroachments in Uttarakahnd will be demolished: CM Dhami Vacation benches to conduct hearing through hybrid mode: CJI Chandrachud Centre, state tax officers launch drive to identify fake GST registration



The forecast has a model error of plus and minus five percent and the LPA for 1971-2020 is 87 centimeters. This means, as per the IMD, the total rainfall in India in the June to September period will be around 83.5 centimeters. IMD, in its first monsoon forecast for 2023 released in April, said that the June-to-September monsoon season is expected to be ‘normal’ this year at 96 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA).



It said that the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), which is now in a neutral state, is expected to get positive during the southwest monsoon season that starts from June. The department based its observations on the two positive weather patterns expected to develop during the monsoon months.



In contrast, Skymet had said that southwest monsoon in 2023 is expected to be ‘below normal’ at 94 per cent of the LPA due to impact of El Nino, which has emerged after four consecutive years of normal to above normal rains. That apart, below normal snow covers over the Northern Hemisphere and Eurasia in February and March 2023 that tends to have adverse relations with Indian monsoon will contribute in making the monsoon normal, IMD said.



Skymet’s forecast has an error margin of plus and minus five per cent. In terms of quantum, the private weather forecasting agency said that rains in the June to September period that provide more than 70 per cent of the country’s annual precipitation is expected to be at 816.5 millimeters as against the normal of 868.8 millimeters.

IMD will come out with its region-wise monsoon forecast by the end of this month.