Arvind Kejriwal brought to Tihar Jail's prison no 2 in excise policy case

Arvind Kejriwal leaves the Rouse Avenue Court where he was produced in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was brought to Tihar Jail in the national capital on Monday after a city court sent him to judicial custody earlier in the day, an official confirmed.



“He was brought to Tihar Jail and will be lodged in Jail number 2. He was taken for a medical examination. He will be kept in a separate cell," the jail official said.



He was sent to judicial custody after his custody with the Enforcement Directorate ended today.





The development triggered a protest outside the jail ahead of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief’s arrival, who will be under judicial custody until April 15 in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the ED in the ongoing probe linked to the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy 2021-22.

AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also facing jail for the alleged scam, is lodged in jail number one. MP Sanjay Singh, another arrested AAP leader in the case, is lodged in jail number five.



BRS leader K Kavitha is in Jail number 6 of the women's jail.



The case pertains to Kejriwal and other AAP leaders' involvement in an alleged conspiracy related to the formulation of the excise policy favouring specific individuals.



