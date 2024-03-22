Sensex (    %)
                             
LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal to remain Delhi CM, will run govt from jail, says AAP

ED arrests Delhi CM Kejriwal updates: Catch all the latest development on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by Enforcement Directorate officials

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: Shutterstock)

A day after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday evening in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case,
the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) stated that Arvind Kejriwal will continue as the Delhi chief minister. "He will continue as the chief minister of Delhi. If need be, he will run the government from jail. There is no rule that stops him from running the government from jail since he has not been convicted," Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi told reporters. Kejriwal's arrest, the first of a sitting chief minister, came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to the AAP chief from any coercive action by the agency. The party also said that the ED has become a "political tool" of the ruling BJP at the Centre.

Delhi police officials strengthened security measures this morning with heavy personnel deployment and multi-layer barricading on roads leading to BJP headquarters where AAP leaders and workers will stage protest against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The roads leading to the BJP headquarters and ED office in central Delhi have been closed. AAP leaders have asked party workers to reach the BJP headquarters and begin a protest at 10:00 am on Friday against Kejriwal's arrest. Paramilitary personnel in anti-riot gears have have also been called in.

 The Delhi CM has spent his night at the ED office located in central Delhi after his arrest in connection with a liquor policy- linked irregularities case on Thursday night. Police said instructions have been issued to detain the protestors as Section 144 has been imposed outside BJP headquarters and ED office.

9:25 AM

Delhi's ITO Metro station to remain closed from 8 am to 6 pm today in view of protests

9:21 AM

Kejriwal arrested in excise policy-linked money laundering case: A timeline

Here is the link to the timeline of the events leading up to the arrest of Delhi CM Kejriwal.

9:18 AM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by Enforcement Directorate officals in liquor policy case

On Thursday night, Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal under an excise policy-linked money laundering case. ED officials reached Kejriwal's residence this evening to serve him summons, with a search warrant. 
8:56 AM

Arvind Kejriwal to remain Delhi CM, will run govt from jail: AAP leader Atishi

Tthe Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) today said that Arvind Kejriwal will continue as the Delhi chief minister. "He will continue as the chief minister of Delhi. If need be, he will run the government from jail. There is no rule that stops him from running the government from jail since he has not been convicted," Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi told reporters.
Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi government Enforcement Directorate BJP AAP Liquor Money laundering

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 9:12 AM IST

