As heatwave spreads, Centre asks states to ensure workers' safety

Amid rising heat waves conditions, the Labour Ministry has asked all states to ensure preparedness to mitigate the impact of the weather on workers and labourers working in different sectors

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 3:39 PM IST
Amid rising heat waves conditions, the Labour Ministry has asked all states to ensure preparedness to mitigate the impact of the weather on workers and labourers working in different sectors.

In a letter addressed to chief secretaries, Union Labour Secretary Arti Ahuja emphasised upon the need to issue directions to the occupiers, employers, construction companies and ndustries to undertake necessary steps to mitigate the adverse effects of extreme hot weather.

Referring to the seasonal outlook issued by India Metrological Department (IMD) for hot weather season during current year which indicates above normal maximum temperatures over most parts of north east, east and central India and some part of northwest, the letter lists out various strategic steps required to be taken which include re-scheduling of working hours for employees and workers, ensuring adequate drinking water facilities at work places, and making provision for emergency ice packs and heat illness prevention material to construction workers.

States have also been asked toA coordinate with health department to ensure regular health check-up of the workers, adhering to health advisory issued by union heath ministry for employers and workers.

The labour secretary has also instructed managements of mines, asking them to undertake immediate steps to make provision for rest areas, adequate quantity of cool water and electrolyte supplements near the workplace.

Allowing work at slow pace in case the worker feels unwell, allowing rest times and flexible schedules to let workers do the hardest work during the coolest parts of the day with, assigning a two-person crew to perform work during extremely hot temperatures, ensuring proper ventilation in underground mines and making the workers aware of dangers from excessive heat and humidity and remedial measures are some of the other measures suggested by the union labour ministry.

Apart from factories and mines, the labour secretary has also impressed upon the need to pay special attention to construction workers, and brick kiln workers and to carry out adequate information dissemination at the labour chowks.

