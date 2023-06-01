close

Assam cabinet decides to expand food security net, changes income criteria

The Assam cabinet expanded the food security net by changing the income criteria so that families who earn up to Rs four lakh per annum can benefit from the scheme which gives subsidised food rations

Press Trust of India Guwahati
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 12:00 AM IST
The Assam cabinet on Wednesday expanded the food security net by changing the income criteria so that families who earn up to Rs four lakh per annum can benefit from the scheme which gives subsidised food rations.

This will add 40 lakh new beneficiaries this year.

The cabinet, in a meeting presided by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, decided to amend the Assam Food Security Rules, 2022 to change the maximum income criteria from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh per annum,Tourism minister Jayanta Malla Barua said at a media briefing.

"This will enable more deserving families to apply for new ration cards which will be formally distributed in one day," he said.

The Council of ministers also decided to set up an Adivasi Welfare and Development Council in accordance with the Adivasi accord signed on September 15, 2022, Barua said.

The Council will address political, economic and educational aspirations, protect, preserve and promote social, cultural, linguistic and ethnic identities and ensure accelerated and focussed development of Adivasi-inhabited areas and tea garden areas, the minister said.

The cabinet also decided to pay Rs 1 lakh each as compensation to 1,496 casual labour families of Doloo Tea Estate and Rs2.50 lakh for construction of houses to 173 families who would be displaced for a proposed Greenfield airport.

The cabinet also decided to amend the Assam Gratuity Act to clear confusion regarding the definition of 'gratuity wage' and remove the wage ceiling of Rs 2,500, the minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Assam Cabinet food security

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 12:00 AM IST

