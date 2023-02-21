JUST IN
Income main criteria for beneficiaries in Parivar Pehchan Patra: Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said income was the main criteria for identifying eligible beneficiaries under the state govt's ambitious Parivar Pehchan Patra initiative

Topics
Haryana | Manohar Lal Khattar

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Manohar Lal Khattar
Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo: ANI)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said income was the main criteria for identifying eligible beneficiaries under the state government's ambitious Parivar Pehchan Patra initiative for availing benefits of various welfare schemes.

Khattar said all genuine beneficiaries having self-declared annual income of up to Rs 1.80 lakh would get the benefits of welfare schemes.

He was replying to a question raised by Congress MLA Kuldeep Vats during the Question Hour in the Assembly.

The chief minister informed the House that no private agency was hired to conduct the income verification under Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) or family ID scheme.

"Since its launch the entire work has been completed by the Citizen Resource Information Department," he said.

With many Congress MLAs flagging flaws in PPP data, Khattar said that if the MLAs have any complaint, they should share it with the additional deputy commissioner's office with the PPP ID of the beneficiary concerned.

"Since it is a new initiative, I am not making claim that mistakes would not have happened. To rectify mistakes is our job. We have opened grievances portal for that," he said.

He also informed the House that several beneficiaries availing welfare schemes meant for the poor were not eligible as their income was found above the annual Rs 1.80 lakh limit during the verification drive under PPP.

According to the state government, PPP is a unique e-governance scheme to promote "paperless" and "faceless" delivery of services to citizens.

Khattar said the family information data depository now contains updated data of 73.11 lakh families with 2.88 crore individuals.

In response to another question raised in the House, Khattar said that special allowance is given to employees according to their geographical location.

The chief minister was responding to the question asked by Congress's Aftab Ahmed regarding the abolition of special allowance given to doctors in Nalhar Medical College in Nuh district.

"The doctors of Nuh's Nalhar Medical College would get arrears of special allowance from August, 2022. Earlier, this allowance was only for doctors, but now the government has decided to give it to other categories of employees as well," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 23:46 IST

