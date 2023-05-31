India conducts Asia's 1st performance-based helicopter navigation: Scindia

India conducted Asia's first demonstration of performance-based navigation for helicopters for a flight from Juhu to Pune using GAGAN satellite technology.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said it is a fine example of the "Indian aviation sector blazing a trail in innovation!".

"India conducts Asia's first demonstration for Performance-Based Navigation for helicopters.

"The flight from Juhu to Pune made use of the #GAGAN satellite technology that enhances accuracy, allowing for high quality air traffic management. Congratulations @AAI_Official," the minister said.

GAGAN refers to GPS Aided GEO Augmented Navigation. It is a space-based augmentation system for providing the best possible navigational services over the Indian FIR (Flight Information Region) with the capability of expanding to neighbouring FIRs.

It was jointly developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Also Read Indian space tech firm designs chip to track school buses, weapons systems Scindia inaugurates Air India's direct flight between Mumbai-San Francisco Back in action: HAL's ALH Dhruv helicopters begin flying operations Jyotiraditya Scindia flags off direct flights between Pune and Singapore Govt working on last-mile air connectivity to Tier-III cities: Scindia Guj saw 44% dip in road accidents in 10 yrs despite rise in vehicle numbers GST evasion involving 10 fictitious firms detected; 1 held in Gujarat Amarendu Prakash takes over as SAIL chairman, succeeds Soma Mondal Man reveals identity of minor harassed by Brij Bhushan, DCW seeks action India, Nepal likely to ink number of pacts after Modi-Prachanda talks