close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

GST evasion involving 10 fictitious firms detected; 1 held in Gujarat

The preventive wing of CGST Ahmedabad south commissionerate found a web of non-existent firms involved in passing of fake input tax credit by routing the invoices through a series of firms

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
arrest

Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 11:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A businessman has been arrested from Ahmedabad for allegedly availing fake input tax credit (ITC) to the tune of Rs 7.22 crore after the Central Goods and Services Tax commissionerate unearthed evasion of Rs 36.95 crore in GST involving ten non-existent firms, the CGST commissionerate here said on Wednesday.

The preventive wing of CGST Ahmedabad south commissionerate found "a web of non-existent firms involved in passing of fake input tax credit by routing the invoices through a series of firms". During investigation, GST (Goods and Services Tax) evasion of Rs 36.95 crore having a taxable value of Rs 205.27 crore involving ten fictitious firms was unearthed, the CGST commissionerate of Ahmedabad south said in a release. The proprietor of one Ashapura Traders, Vihol Viramji, was arrested on May 29 for availing and utilising fake input tax credit to the tune of Rs 7.22 crore. He was produced before a metropolitan court here which sent him to judicial custody till June 13, stated the release. "The preventive wing of CGST Ahmedabad south commissionerate has initiated an investigation against firms which are involved in the availment and utilisation of fraudulent input tax credit without actual receipt of goods. These firms were primarily involved in trading of scrap," it said. Further, an all-India special drive is being conducted currently to detect suspicious/fake GST registrations, it said. The commissionerate is "actively monitoring syndicates and groups involved in fraudulent availment and utilisation of input tax credit involving non-existing and fictitious firms which leads to major evasion of GST," said the release. Four persons have been arrested during the current financial year so far who were involved in fraudulent availment and utilisation of input tax credit, it said. Input tax credit generally means claiming the credit of the GST paid on purchase of goods and services which are used for the furtherance of business.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

GST evasion detection nearly doubles to Rs 1.01 trillion in FY23

GST Council meeting: Panel for raising threshold for offences to Rs 2 cr

Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes

CBIC detects Rs 62K-crore GST evasion via fake invoices during past 3 years

GST Council okays setting up tribunals, specific levy for pan masala firms

Amarendu Prakash takes over as SAIL chairman, succeeds Soma Mondal

Man reveals identity of minor harassed by Brij Bhushan, DCW seeks action

India, Nepal likely to ink number of pacts after Modi-Prachanda talks

Action to be taken once probe is over: Rajnath Singh Brij Bhushan Singh row

Meiteis, Kukis urge Centre to control situation in violence-hit Manipur

Topics : Gujarat Ahmedabad GST evasion

First Published: May 31 2023 | 11:58 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon