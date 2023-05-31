Amarendu Prakash takes over as SAIL chairman, succeeds Soma Mondal

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on Wednesday said Amarendu Prakash on Wednesday assumed the charge as the company's Chairman.

He succeeds Soma Mondal, who retired from the post on April 30, 2023.

In a regulatory statement, SAIL said, "Amarendu Prakash, Director (in-charge at SAIL's Bokaro Steel Plant (BSL), SAIL) has joined as Chairman SAIL w.e.f. May 31, 2023".

A B.Tech in Metallurgy from BIT Sindri, Prakash is an accomplished technocrat and possesses over 30 years of experience, comprising 24 years in plant operations at BSL, 4 years at the Chairman's office in SAIL, and 2 years as a Director on SAIL Board as an In-charge of BSL.

He began his career at SAIL in 1991, with a posting in rolling mills.

SAIL, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest steel-making company, with an annual capacity of around 21 million tonnes.

Also Read SAIL's net profit falls by 65% to Rs 542 crore in December quarter PM Modi hails SAIL for its best ever annual production in 2022-2023 SAIL sends 4k tonnes TMT bars for bullet train project in Chhattisgarh ONGC, Indian Oil, Power Grid, SAIL top profit making PSUs in FY22 Mehul Kothari is bullish on Hind Petroleum, SAIL; check why Man reveals identity of minor harassed by Brij Bhushan, DCW seeks action India, Nepal likely to ink number of pacts after Modi-Prachanda talks Action to be taken once probe is over: Rajnath Singh Brij Bhushan Singh row Meiteis, Kukis urge Centre to control situation in violence-hit Manipur 7 more cheetahs to be released in Kuno National Park by June third week