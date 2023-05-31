close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Amarendu Prakash takes over as SAIL chairman, succeeds Soma Mondal

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on Wednesday said Amarendu Prakash on Wednesday assumed the charge as the company's Chairman

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Amarendu Prakash, SAIL Chairman

Amarendu Prakash, SAIL Chairman

1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 11:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on Wednesday said Amarendu Prakash on Wednesday assumed the charge as the company's Chairman.

He succeeds Soma Mondal, who retired from the post on April 30, 2023.

In a regulatory statement, SAIL said, "Amarendu Prakash, Director (in-charge at SAIL's Bokaro Steel Plant (BSL), SAIL) has joined as Chairman SAIL w.e.f. May 31, 2023".

A B.Tech in Metallurgy from BIT Sindri, Prakash is an accomplished technocrat and possesses over 30 years of experience, comprising 24 years in plant operations at BSL, 4 years at the Chairman's office in SAIL, and 2 years as a Director on SAIL Board as an In-charge of BSL.

He began his career at SAIL in 1991, with a posting in rolling mills.

SAIL, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest steel-making company, with an annual capacity of around 21 million tonnes.

Also Read

SAIL's net profit falls by 65% to Rs 542 crore in December quarter

PM Modi hails SAIL for its best ever annual production in 2022-2023

SAIL sends 4k tonnes TMT bars for bullet train project in Chhattisgarh

ONGC, Indian Oil, Power Grid, SAIL top profit making PSUs in FY22

Mehul Kothari is bullish on Hind Petroleum, SAIL; check why

Man reveals identity of minor harassed by Brij Bhushan, DCW seeks action

India, Nepal likely to ink number of pacts after Modi-Prachanda talks

Action to be taken once probe is over: Rajnath Singh Brij Bhushan Singh row

Meiteis, Kukis urge Centre to control situation in violence-hit Manipur

7 more cheetahs to be released in Kuno National Park by June third week

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Steel producers Steel Industry

First Published: May 31 2023 | 11:57 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon