Gunfight breaks out between militants, security forces in Manipur's Moreh

Hills-based militants attacked state police forces, who retaliated, resulting in a gunfight, a police officer said

Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2024 | 10:41 PM IST

A gunfight broke out between security forces and militants in Manipur's Moreh town along the India-Myanmar border on Sunday night, police said.
Hills-based militants attacked state police forces, who retaliated, resulting in a gunfight, a police officer said.
Further details are awaited.
The border town in Tengnoupal district had witnessed a heavy gunfight on January 2, in which six security personnel, including a BSF jawan, were injured. They were airlifted to Imphal for better treatment. Before that, the town witnessed similar gun-battles since December 30.
Chief Minister N Biren Singh had last week remarked that there were "high chances" that foreign mercenaries from Myanmar were involved in the attacks in Moreh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 07 2024 | 10:41 PM IST

