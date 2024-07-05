Assam floods top points: Red alert in state, death toll rises to 52

Darrang: Locals move their belongings on a boat as they move to a safer place during floods, in Darrang district, Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

The people of Assam, already familiar with the annual monsoon floods, once again faced the challenges of displacement and damage to their homes and livelihoods. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited flood-affected areas in the state which has resulted in the death of 52 people so far. The flood situation in Assam remains critical, with the second wave of flooding affecting over 2.1 million people across 29 districts. Here’s a look at the current scenario, government actions, and plans to address the crisis.

Red Alert issued for entire week in Northeast The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red alert’ for all northeastern states this week. Heavy rainfall has worsened the flood situation, prompting authorities to evacuate thousands to relief camps as homes and infrastructure suffer extensive damage. Assam experiences severe flooding annually during the monsoon season, but this year has seen particularly severe impacts. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Overflowing of rivers cause of flooding in Assam

On July 4, state officials confirmed that major rivers were overflowing, leading to extensive inundation. An alert has been issued in the Kamrup (Metro) district, where vast tracts of land are now underwater. Additionally, about 80 per cent of Kaziranga National Park, a Unesco World Heritage site, was also flooded, posing a serious threat to the wildlife there.

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister chaired a meeting with district commissioners to address the flood situation. He directed officials to expedite the distribution of relief, ensure all rehabilitation claims are completed before August 15, and provide accurate information to the headquarters to facilitate adequate relief measures.

Citing geographical factors for the crisis, CM Sarma said, “The devastating second wave of floods in the state is mainly due to the cloudburst in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.” He added that heavy downpours in China, Bhutan, and the upper reaches of Arunachal Pradesh have led to the flooding in Assam, describing the situation as “beyond our control,” according to PTI.

2.1 million people affected, death toll rises to 52

Assam has been severely impacted by floods, with the death toll reaching 52, as of Friday morning with more than 2.1 million people affected. Major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, continue to surge above danger levels, submerging vast areas and impacting daily life.



In addition to the human toll, 14,59,806 animals have been affected, with 98 reported washed away.

Assam floods: Government visits and inspections

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited and inspected flood-affected areas, noting that while the water has receded in some places, the situation remains dire where embankments have been breached.

He mentioned that power supply has been cut off for safety reasons but can be restored quickly once it is safe to do so. The clogged drains in Dibrugarh, exacerbated by encroachment and lack of maintenance, pose a significant challenge. He indicated plans to clean the drains using smaller equipment and to consider eviction measures once the floodwaters recede.

#WATCH | Dibrugarh: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "... The flood situation in Assam has improved and the water has resided. But the flood situation continues at the places where there has been a breach of the embedment... The power supply has been cut for the safety of the… pic.twitter.com/5dFRxm4KsM July 5, 2024

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal assessed the flood situation in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts, travelling by boat to understand the extent of the damage. He emphasised the commitment of both the state and central governments for a permanent solution to Assam’s recurring flood problem. He highlighted the immediate relief efforts and the long-term need for a comprehensive study on the feasibility and landscape of Dibrugarh to develop a sustainable solution.

Assam floods: Impact and relief efforts

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority reported that 57,018 hectares of cropland have been inundated. The worst-hit districts include Dhubri, Darrang, Cachar, Barpeta, and Golaghat.

Currently, 39,338 people are taking refuge in 698 relief camps, with relief materials distributed to 7,24,322 non-camp residents. Over 1,000 people and 635 animals have been evacuated using boats.



An alert has been issued in Kamrup (Metro) district due to the rising levels of the Brahmaputra, Digaru, and Kollong rivers. The floodwaters have damaged 93 houses and significant infrastructure, including roads and embankments.

Need for long-term plans for disaster relief in Assam

Union Minister Sonowal stressed the importance of a long-term solution, stating that a study on Dibrugarh’s techno-economic feasibility would be conducted. This would involve assessing the landscape to formulate an effective flood mitigation strategy.

The Brahmaputra River is expected to recede by 35-65 cm by Saturday night, compared to this morning’s levels. Authorities have advised continued caution near the riverfront as the water levels remain dangerously high.

(With inputs from agencies)