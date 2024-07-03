Flood situation in Assam's Nagaon grim, thousands leave homes for safety

Nagaon: A villager uses a banana raft in the flood-affected Patiapam village, in Nagaon district, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

The flood situation in Assam's Nagaon district is still grim, as nearly 30,000 people have been affected.

The flood situation turned critical in the Kaliabor area in the central Assam district after the flood waters of the River Brahmaputra breached a large portion of the Hatimura embankment.

More than 25 villages have been affected by the deluge in the Kaliabor Sub-Division area and the flood waters submerged 1099.5 hectares of crop area.

Many people have been forced to leave their homes and are now taking shelter on roads and higher land following the flood waters that inundated their houses.

According to the local villagers, they are facing lots of problems due to flood and many flood-affected people are also facing food and drinking water problems.





The flood waters also entered the Jhakhalabandha police station and submerged the police quarters.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inspected flood-affected areas in the State including an assessment of flood preparedness at Kaziranga National Park.

Later taking to his social media platform X, Sarma said in a post in Hindi, "We are actively engaged in relief and rescue operations. Arrangements have been made for shelter, health checkups and adequate food etc. Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has also assured me that if any need arises, the central government will provide immediate help."

"See, we are trying to help those who are currently affected. Medical health camps, later assistance for the reconstruction of the houses, making embankments, building roads, all this will be done but now we think that we can't. The Prime Minister has said that if there is any help from him, we will immediately ask for help," Sarma told reporters on Tuesday evening.Sarma also made an assessment of flood preparedness at Kaziranga National Park.

"Just concluded a late evening assessment of flood preparedness at Kaziranga National Park. I have instructed the deployment of additional NDRF battalions to augment ongoing relief ops and asked for additional mobile veterinary clinics to assist stray wild animals," Sarma said in a separate post.

The Assam chief minister visited Hatimura where the current flood breached a point of an embankment and assured that repair work will be completed at the earliest.