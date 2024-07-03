Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Flood situation in Assam's Nagaon grim, thousands leave homes for safety

Many people have been forced to leave their homes and are now taking shelter on roads and higher land following the flood waters that inundated their houses

Flood, Assam Flood

Nagaon: A villager uses a banana raft in the flood-affected Patiapam village, in Nagaon district, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The flood situation in Assam's Nagaon district is still grim, as nearly 30,000 people have been affected.
The flood situation turned critical in the Kaliabor area in the central Assam district after the flood waters of the River Brahmaputra breached a large portion of the Hatimura embankment.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
More than 25 villages have been affected by the deluge in the Kaliabor Sub-Division area and the flood waters submerged 1099.5 hectares of crop area.
Many people have been forced to leave their homes and are now taking shelter on roads and higher land following the flood waters that inundated their houses.
According to the local villagers, they are facing lots of problems due to flood and many flood-affected people are also facing food and drinking water problems.
The flood waters also entered the Jhakhalabandha police station and submerged the police quarters.

ALSO READ: Flood situation prevails in Assam's Kaziranga as water rises considerably
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inspected flood-affected areas in the State including an assessment of flood preparedness at Kaziranga National Park.
Later taking to his social media platform X, Sarma said in a post in Hindi, "We are actively engaged in relief and rescue operations. Arrangements have been made for shelter, health checkups and adequate food etc. Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has also assured me that if any need arises, the central government will provide immediate help."

More From This Section

PremiumDr Jayathi Murthy, President, Oregon State University

OSU would like to get into well-defined research projects with IITs: Murthy

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: Opposition running away, says PM Modi; Kharge alleges PM lying in Rajya Sabha

hathras

LIVE: Death toll rises to 121 in Hathras tragedy; UP police files FIR against 'satsang' organisers

bihar, bridge collapse, bridge collapse, Koshi river bridge collapse

Another bridge collapses in Bihar's Siwan, 7th such incident in 15 days

Modi, Narendra Modi

'Here for another 20 years': PM Modi tells Rajya Sabha; Oppn stages walkout

"See, we are trying to help those who are currently affected. Medical health camps, later assistance for the reconstruction of the houses, making embankments, building roads, all this will be done but now we think that we can't. The Prime Minister has said that if there is any help from him, we will immediately ask for help," Sarma told reporters on Tuesday evening.Sarma also made an assessment of flood preparedness at Kaziranga National Park.
"Just concluded a late evening assessment of flood preparedness at Kaziranga National Park. I have instructed the deployment of additional NDRF battalions to augment ongoing relief ops and asked for additional mobile veterinary clinics to assist stray wild animals," Sarma said in a separate post.
The Assam chief minister visited Hatimura where the current flood breached a point of an embankment and assured that repair work will be completed at the earliest.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Flood, Assam Flood

Assam flood situation remains critical, over 1,150,000 people affected

Assam, Assam floods

Assam CM inspects affected areas, assures repair for breached embankments

Assam, Assam floods

Flood situation prevails in Assam's Kaziranga as water rises considerably

heavy rains, landfall, flood

Assam flood situation remains critical, 13 fishermen rescued by IAF

Assam, Assam floods

Camps at Assam's Kaziranga Park flooded as Brahmaputra water level rises

Topics : Assam floods Assam North East Northeast floods

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon