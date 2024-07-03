Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Assam flood situation continues to worsens; 8 dead, over 1.6 mn hit

The total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood, landslide and storm has increased to 56

Flood, Assam Flood

Nagaon: A villager uses a banana raft in the flood-affected Patiapam village, in Nagaon district, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 10:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The flood situation in Assam continued to deteriorate with eight more people losing their lives and more than 16.25 lakh people reeling under the deluge across 27 districts on Wednesday, an official bulletin said.
According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), two persons died at Tezpur revenue circle of Sonitpur district, while one each drowned at Mayong of Morigaon, Naharkatia of Dibrugarh, Pub Mangaladi of Darrang, Dergaon of Golaghat, Halem of Biswanath and Margherita of Tinsukia.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
With this, the total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood, landslide and storm has increased to 56.
Besides, three more persons feared to be washed away by flood waters in Sonitpur, Sivasagar and Golaghat districts.
The report said more than 16,25,000 people are hit due to the floods in Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Charaideo, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, East Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur and Tinsukia districts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Flood, Assam Flood

Flood situation in Assam's Nagaon grim, thousands leave homes for safety

Flood, Assam Flood

Assam flood situation remains critical, over 1,150,000 people affected

Assam, Assam floods

Assam CM inspects affected areas, assures repair for breached embankments

Assam, Assam floods

Flood situation prevails in Assam's Kaziranga as water rises considerably

heavy rains, landfall, flood

Assam flood situation remains critical, 13 fishermen rescued by IAF

Topics : Assam floods Natural Disasters

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 10:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon