Assam flood crisis: Death toll touch 56, 16 lakh affected in 29 districts

Incessant rainfall and flash floods in Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya have caused water levels in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries to rise, leading to severe flooding in Assam

Morigaon: Villagers use a boat to travel acros a flood affected area after heavy rainfall, at Mayong in Morigaon district, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Yunus Dar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

The death toll from the Assam flood crisis has risen to 56 with an estimated 16 lakh people affected across 29 districts, as water levels of Brahmaputra and its tributaries surge, official figures stated on Thursday July 4. 

The state government has issued an alert in Kamrup (Metro) district as several rivers, including the Brahmaputra, Digaru and Kollong, are flowing above the danger mark, submerging large swathes of land across the state. 
Data from the Central Water Commission Official Flood Forecast indicates a rising trend for river Brahmaputra at many stations including Dhubri, with water levels above the danger mark at 16 sites.  

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is reportedly touring many regions to assess the flood situation in the state and is accompanied by cabinet ministers Piyush Hazarika, Ranoj Pegu, Jayanta Mallaburuah, and others. 

The affected districts are Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Charaideo, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, East Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur and Tinsukia districts.


Floods devastate Kaziranga National Park


Meanwhile, flood waters have receded from the Kaziranga National Park in Assam resulting in the death of 17 animals so far due to drowning. The national park officials reported that about 72 were rescued on Thursday. According to The Telegraph, of the 233 camps in the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, 141 remain inundated, down from 173 on Wednesday.

Officials say that sudden flash floods triggered floods in areas like Majuli, where the rising water from Brahmaputra made matters worse. The flash flooding in Subansiri resulted from heavy downpours in upstream regions of Arunachal Pradesh. Unusually severe rainfall and cloud bursts in Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya, are said to be responsible for flooding in Assam and this trend is only increasing.



Brahmaputra maroons many regions in Bangladesh


The incessant rains and upstream water surges have also inundated many districts across the border in Bangladesh. Latest reports indicated around 50,000 people have been stranded in Kurigram district as floods spread to new areas. 

The surge in water levels of Teesta, Brahmaputra, Dharla, and Dudhkumar rivers has submerged vast tracts of low-lying areas in the country. “Water levels at Brahmaputra, Jamuna and the Ganga-Padma rivers are rising, which may continue in the next 72 hours,” according to a bulletin quoted by Business Standard from the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) on Wednesday.

The report indicates that in the next 24 hours, the water level at many points of the Jamuna River along Jamalpur, Gaibandha, Bogura, and Sirajganj districts is expected to rise and cross the danger levels.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the rainfall in Assam during the current monsoon season exceeded the average by 18 per cent, which it considers normal. The sudden rains in upper regions, however, worsened the condition of the rivers, triggering severe flooding in lower areas. 

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

