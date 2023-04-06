close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Assam government's 2021-22 budget unrealistic, overestimated, says CAG

The CAG also pointed to the increasing growth rate of the state's public debt and recommended that it reduces revenue expenditure

Press Trust of India Guwahati
CAG

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 9:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on Thursday termed the Assam government's budget for 2021-22 as unrealistic and overestimated, and asked it to formulate expenses based on reliable assumptions.

The CAG also pointed to the increasing growth rate of the state's public debt and recommended that it reduces revenue expenditure.

In the State Finances Audit Report for the year ended March 31, 2022' tabled in the state assembly, the CAG said the actual receipts for the year were Rs 99,548.83 crore against the estimation of Rs 1,19,423.05 crore by the state government.

This restricted the expenditure to Rs 1,07,814.62 crore against estimated spending of Rs 1,36,554.69 crore.

Dubbing the budgetary assumptions as unrealistic and overestimated, the auditor said the state government should formulate a realistic budget based on reliable assumptions of likely resource mobilisation, the needs of the departments and their capacity to utilise the allocated resources so as to avoid inflated budget without actual resources.

It said Assam's outstanding debt rapidly increased from Rs 49,274.88 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 99,918.54 crore in 2021-22.

Also Read

Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs

Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay

Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget

Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023

Budget 2023 to increase capex for infra projects for growth: Experts

MCD school to be upgraded on lines of Delhi govt schools in 5 yrs: Kejriwal

ED attaches assets worth over Rs 118 cr in illegal forex trading case

Cabinet gives approval to Indian Space Policy, 2023; lays roles for Isro

Himachal Pradesh Assembly passes bill to take care of orphans' education

Govt releases pre-draft of new National Curriculum Framework for education

In view of the increasing growth rate of its public debt, the state government may make efforts to augment its own revenues and reduce its revenue expenditure so as to avoid pressure on repayment of public debt and interest liabilities, the CAG report said.

Topics : Assam | cag | State Budgets

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 8:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon