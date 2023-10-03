close
Assam govt to conduct socio-economic assessment of Muslim communities

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with senior officials at the state secretariat regarding it

Himanta Biswa Sarma

The findings of the assessment will guide the state government to take suitable measures, aimed at comprehensive socio-political and educational upliftment of the indigenous minorities, it said.

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 2:50 PM IST
The Assam government on Tuesday said that it will conduct a socio-economic survey of the state's five indigenous Muslim communities so that measures can be taken for their upliftment.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with senior officials at the state secretariat regarding it.
"In a meeting held at Janata Bhawan, HCM Dr @himantabiswa directed the officials concerned to carry out a socio-economic assessment of Assam's Indigenous Muslim communities (Goria, Moria, Deshi, Syed & Jolha)," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) posted on X.
The findings of the assessment will guide the state government to take suitable measures, aimed at comprehensive socio-political and educational upliftment of the indigenous minorities, it said.
The development comes a day after the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar released findings of its much-awaited caste survey, months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which revealed that OBCs and EBCs constitute 63 per cent of the state's total population.

Topics : Nitish Kumar Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 2:50 PM IST

