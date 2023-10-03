close
Sensex (-0.47%)
65519.48 -308.93
Nifty (-0.54%)
19532.45 -105.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.72%)
5925.50 + 42.20
Nifty Midcap (0.16%)
40603.45 + 66.40
Nifty Bank (-0.46%)
44381.05 -203.50
Heatmap

Committee formed to investigate Nanded hospital deaths: Maha minister

At least 31 people died in the government-run Dr Shankarrao Chavan Medical College and Hospital reportedly due to an alleged scarcity of medicines

hospital, medical, medical tourism

Photo: Pexels

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 2:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra's Minister of Medical Education, Hasan Mushrif on Tuesday said a thorough investigation will be conducted into Nanded hospital where 31 patients, including 12 newborns, had lost their lives.
Hasan Mushrif said, "We will carry out a thorough investigation. I have briefed Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis regarding the same. I will visit the hospital and a committee of doctors will be formed."
At least 31 people died in the government-run Dr Shankarrao Chavan Medical College and Hospital reportedly due to an alleged scarcity of medicines. Between Saturday and Sunday, 24 patients were reported to have died with seven more deaths reported today.
Mushrif said he had briefed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the situation and said a committee of doctors will be established to probe into the matter that has drawn strong reactions from the opposition parties.
Raj Thackeray, the chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party, took a dig at the state government, stating that the "health of the state is on a ventilator" under the "three-engine" government of BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena.
Thackeray expressed his sorrow over the tragic deaths and highlighted the alleged shortage of medicines in government hospitals across the state.

Also Read

Waiting to see how BJP handles its new 'riff-raffs': Uddhav Thackeray

Politics overshadows governance as Shinde govt completes year in office

Notices issued to 40 MLAs of Shinde-led Sena, 14 of Uddhav camp: Speaker

12 newborns among 24 dead in Maharashtra's govt hospital. Details here

Aaditya Thackeray's core team member Rahul Kanal joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena

SC defers hearing on Naidu's plea till Mon, asks AP govt to file documents

Probe agencies free to take action as per law: Anurag on raids at NewsClick

2 directors of realty firm M3M granted bail by SC in money laundering case

SC refuses plea seeking direction to declare Ram Sethu as national monument

7 more died in Nanded hospital in 2 days; total 31 succumbed: Officials

Emphasizing that these incidents weren't limited to Nanded but were occurring elsewhere as well, the MNS chief called for urgent action to address the dire healthcare situation.
Congress leader Ashok Chavan said that the State government taking responsibility for the loss of lives. He called for immediate action to address the situation, especially since another 70 patients, referred from private hospitals, were reported to be in critical condition.
Dr Shyamrao Wakode, the in-charge dean of Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded said that the deceased patients suffered from various ailments, including snake bites, arsenic and phosphorus poisoning, among others.
Dr Wakode cited challenges related to staff transfers, budget issues, and the procurement of medicines as contributing factors to the crisis.
While Minister Hasan Mushrif denied allegations of medicine shortages in the hospital, the situation remains dire, with families mourning the loss of their loved ones and the community demanding swift action to prevent such a tragedy from occurring again.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra Hospital Indian deaths

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi scheduleLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 30 schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon