Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Assam's future at risk as Hindu-Muslim population balance eroding: Himanta

Assam's future at risk as Hindu-Muslim population balance eroding: Himanta

CM asserted that the Hindu population is slowly going down to 50 per cent from 60-65 per cent

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the future of the state is "not secure". (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 12:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the future of the state is "not secure" as the population balance between Hindus and Muslims is declining fast.
Hoisting the Tri-Colour here, Sarma also said that the indigenous people have gone in a defensive mode due to demographic change in Assam as "we are a minority in 12-13 districts".
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"The future of Assam is not secure for us. The Hindu-Muslim population balance is declining fast. The Muslim population in 2021 rose to 41 per cent, while the Hindus were down to 57 per cent. The rest is shared by Christians and other communities," he claimed.
In his official speech on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, the CM asserted that the Hindu population is slowly going down to 50 per cent from 60-65 per cent.
"In such a crisis phase, I am trying to bring back the population balance. I request all Hindus, Muslims and others to follow the family planning norms. We should be aware against polygamy by all sections of the society," he added.
"In 12-13 districts, we have become a minority. If there is no strong state government, the indigenous people feel danger at every step.
"I am not the sunlight, but will stand like a candle of hope to protect the interest of indigenous people till my last breath," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

CAA

50-yr-old Dulon Das becomes first in Assam to get citizenship under CAA

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai

Karnataka, Himachal, Assam got highest funds for flood relief: Govt

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Assam CM Sarma raises concern over infiltration amid turmoil in Bangladesh

waterlogging, waterlogged, Delhi rains

Heavy rain causes waterlogging, disruption of normal life in Guwahati

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Assam

Assam to make 'love jihad' punishable with life imprisonment, says CM Sarma

Topics : Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma Religion Belief population

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon