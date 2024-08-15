Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / 1.4 bn Indians stand with Bangladesh amid violence against minorities: Modi

1.4 bn Indians stand with Bangladesh amid violence against minorities: Modi

Amid the ongoing violence against Hindus and minority groups in Bangladesh, PM Narendra Modi said that India wishes that its neighbouring countries always 'walk the path of prosperity and peace'

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said 1.4 billion Indians are deeply worried about the safety of Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh due to the ongoing unrest.
 
His statement came amid several incidents of violence against minorities in the violence-hit country.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
During his address on the occasion of 78th Independence Day at the Red Fort on Thursday, the prime minister said that India wishes that its neighbouring countries always “walk the path of prosperity and peace.”
 
PM Modi said, “As a neighbouring country, I can understand the concern regarding whatever has happened in Bangladesh. I hope that the situation there gets normal at the earliest. The concerns of 1.4 billion countrymen to ensure the safety of Hindus and minorities there.”
 

More From This Section

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

MP to raise share in country's economy to 5% in next five years: CM Yadav

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar govt has fixed target of providing 1.2 mn govt jobs: CM Nitish Kumar

MK Stalin, Stalin

'CM's pharmacy stores' on anvil to make generic medicines available: Stalin

Hemant Soren, Hemant, Jharkhand CM

Recruitments on 35K posts to be completed by October: J'khand CM Soren

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

RG Kar vandalism: BJP demands Mamata's resignation amid protests


He further said that India is always committed to peace. “We are committed to peace... In the days to come, we will continue to wish well for Bangladesh in its ‘Vikas Yatra’ because we think about the welfare of humankind,” the Prime Minister said.

Bangladesh crisis

Since June this year, Bangladesh has been engulfed in unrest triggered by large-scale protests. What began as dissent over job quotas quickly escalated into broader anti-government demonstrations. Following the removal of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her subsequent escape to India, violence against minorities, particularly Hindus, has surged.
 
Mobs have attacked and looted Hindu-owned businesses and homes, and there have been reports of lynching. In response, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, now leading the interim government, has called for the protection of minorities, underscoring that they are equal citizens with the same rights.

On August 5, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, 76, fled Bangladesh via helicopter to India as demonstrators vandalised the streets of Dhaka. Her 15-year tenure, marred by accusations of human rights violations, concluded in a dramatic fashion. The weeks preceding her departure were marked by intense violence, with over 450 deaths reported during the turmoil and numerous reports of assaults on the Hindu minority in Bangladesh.

Also Read

PM Modi

I-Day: PM Modi delivers longest-ever Red Fort speech at nearly 100 minutes

PM Modi

Independence Day LIVE updates: India must leave its mark on global gaming market, says PM Modi

PM Modi

India exceeds G20 climate goals; PM Modi reaffirms net-zero future on I-Day

Narendra Modi, India PM, Independence Day

Narendra Modi delivers longest-ever Independence Day speech by an Indian PM

Narendra Modi, India PM, Independence Day

Independence Day: 'My work not for applause' -PM's top quotes from Red Fort

Topics : Narendra Modi Independence Day Narendra Modi speech Red Fort Bangladesh Dhaka Sheikh Hasina protests BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon