Domino's launches 20-minute deliveries across as many zones in India

Firm says overall aim is to ensure delivery of hotter, fresher and tastier pizza without compromising food quality and safety and well-being of delivery riders

Pratigya Yadav  |  New Delhi 

Jubilant Foods runs the chain of Domino's Pizza stores in India.
Dominoâ€™s Pizza store

Domino's Pizza announced the launch of 20-minute deliveries across 20 zones in fourteen cities on Tuesday.

In order to ensure that the new delivery model is a success, the company has enhanced and optimised in-store processes, apart from engaging in dynamic resource planning, technology upgrades and intervention for improved operational efficiencies. It is also expanding stores within each vicinity.

These steps will help the brand optimise the overall timing of the entire process, ensuring the delivery of hotter, fresher and tastier pizza in 20 minutes, without compromising the food quality and the safety and well–being of its delivery riders, the company said.

The brand had earlier pioneered 30-minute deliveries and established itself as a market leader in the QSR sector.

Sameer Khetarpal, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, said, "We at Domino's are committed to providing the best pizza-eating experience to our consumers, and the 20-minutes delivery promise is a big step in that direction."

With this initiative, customers will now get hotter, fresher and tastier pizzas from 100s of Domino's stores across India. This has been made possible through a three-pronged approach using analytics, insights and technology to give customers higher service levels across multiple pin codes in India, wherein service and quality are the No. 1 priority.

Speaking at the launch, Russell Weiner, Chief Executive Officer, Domino's Pizza, said, "India is the largest market outside of the US in the global Domino's network. Domino's India growth trajectory has been phenomenal in the recent past, and we believe there is huge potential ahead for us."

India is a great example of successfully driving consumer-centric strategies across all business verticals. The 20-minute delivery launch, in which pizzas are delivered hotter, fresher and tastier, is just another example of the consumer-centric approach of India, he added.

He also said that elevated consumer experience through reduced delivery time is proven to deliver better customer satisfaction and lead to increase frequency across the market. This strategic move will give Domino's India an edge over the competition in the QSR domain and help the brand continue to be the market leader.

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 20:09 IST

