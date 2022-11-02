JUST IN
Cement maker Dalmia Bharat Sept quarter profit falls 77% to Rs 47 cr
Business Standard

Zomato launches hotline number to report rash driving by delivery partners

Company to soon roll out delivery bags with this number printed on them, says no penalty on riders for delay in delivery, no rewards for reaching order on time

Topics
Zomato | zomato ads | online food delivery

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Zomato, food delivery, online

Online food aggregator Zomato has launched a hotline phone number that patrons can call to report instances of rash driving by the company’s delivery partners, CEO Deepinder Goyal announced on Twitter.

The company will soon roll out delivery bags with the new hotline number printed on them.

“As promised earlier, we have started rolling out delivery bags which mention a hotline phone number to report rash driving by our delivery partners. Please remember – we don’t incentivise our delivery partners for on time deliveries, nor do we penalise them for late ones,” Goyal said in a tweet.

He further stated that delivery partners are not even told the estimated delivery time of the orders they are delivering. “If someone is speeding, it is of their own accord. Please help us make the traffic on our roads saner,” he added in another tweet.

Goyal also shared two photos of Zomato’s new delivery bags printed with the hotline number. The printed text reads, “In case of rash driving, call 8178-500-500.”

Zomato had first announced the move prior in its annual general meeting where Goyal had promised to put contact numbers like those on school buses for patrons to report in case of road safety misconduct by delivery partners.

The company claimed that the hotline number has been rolled out in addition to all other existing safety measures such as 24x7 SOS support, in-app nudges, gear checks and collaborations with traffic police for on-road training.

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 18:59 IST

`
