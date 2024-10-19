Business Standard
Home / India News / Assam to undertake Rs 800 cr project to rejuvenate 129 'beels': CM Sarma

Assam to undertake Rs 800 cr project to rejuvenate 129 'beels': CM Sarma

The project is aimed at increasing the water storage capacity of the beels as well as conserving and managing the indigenous fish species

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Biswa

File Photo of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 6:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Assam government will undertake an Rs 800 crore project to rejuvenate 129 'beels' (lake-like wetlands) in the state to boost fish production and aid in water storage, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

"To be executed in collaboration with Asian Development Bank, it will revive 4000 hectares of beels to give fillip to indigenous fish production and water management,' Sarma posted on 'X'.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Beels are the backbone of Assam's hydrological resources which enable flood mitigation, groundwater recharge, river flow regulation, erosion control and are a source of fisheries. Rejuvenation and restoration of the beels will lead to additional fish production of 1,200 kg/hectare annually, he said.

 

The project is aimed at increasing the water storage capacity of the beels as well as conserving and managing the indigenous fish species.

A beel is a lake-like wetland with still water.

These lake-like wetlands are biodiversity hotspots in Assam and are home to many types of aquatic plants and animals, as well as migratory birds.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Asaram rape case verdict today

Gujarat: HC allows Sai to meet his father Asaram Babu lodged in jail

Assam, Agartala LTT train derailment

Restoration work underway after Agartala-LTT Express derails in Assam

Battle of Waling, Guwahati, China-India, Indo-Chinese war

Army commemorates valour, sacrifice on 62nd anniversary of Battle of Walong

train

Eight coaches of Agartala-Lokmanya Terminus Express derail in Assam

vote, voting

ECI announces by-election dates for Assembly seats across seven states

Topics : Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma Water Conservation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon