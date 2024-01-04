Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Assam: Transporters calls 2 day strike against new laws on hit-and-run

Multiple associations of public transport, including buses, cabs and autos, goods carriers and fuel tankers, have joined hands and announced their participation in the agitation

Truck drivers protest

File photo: Truck drivers protest

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 11:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Movement of all commercial vehicles in Assam is likely to come to a halt as a joint forum of all transporters' unions called for a strike for 48 hours from Friday to protest against the new penal law on hit-and-run cases.
Multiple associations of public transport, including buses, cabs and autos, goods carriers and fuel tankers, have joined hands and announced their participation in the agitation.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The government only wants to blame drivers for any unfortunate incident even if they may not have committed the crime. Instead of improving road conditions, they are penalising the poor drivers," said Ramen Das, the convenor of Assam Motor Worker Associations' Joint Platform.
He said no driver intentionally commits a fatal accident and many times, the fault is of others involved in mishaps.
"The new law on hit-and-run cases is anti-driver and is against owners of vehicles. We call for a strike of all vehicles from 5 am on Friday to 5 am on Sunday to press our demand for withdrawal of the legislation," Das said.
Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), set to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), drivers, who cause serious road accidents due to negligent driving and run away without informing authorities, face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.
The punishment for such offences was two years in the British-era IPC.
The transporters' platform has also asked private car owners to join the stir as the law is applicable to everyone irrespective of whether someone is driving a commercial vehicle or a small car, he added.
Meanwhile, long queues were witnessed at petrol pumps across the state with people lining up to fill the tanks of their vehicles amidst fears of fuel shortages.

Also Read

Banks seek RBI's nod to defer penal interest guideline by 3 months

'No further interest on penal charges': RBI issues new guidelines for loans

Lenders can impose penalty on defaults only as 'penal charges': RBI

BNS Bill proposes to do away with IPC provisions on unnatural sex, adultery

Over 2,000 people to be arrested in Assam over child marriages: CM Himanta

Beach Games 2024: Govt transformed India's sporting culture, says PM Modi

India's rapid progress under Modi improved global ties: Global Times

Maha reports 171 Covid-19 cases, two deaths; JN.1 variant tally now 110

MeitY unveils domain registration portal for educational institutions

India has not sent any artillery ammunition to Ukraine, says govt

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Assam Indian Penal Code commercial vehicles Public Transport

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 11:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesIran Bomb BlastsGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon