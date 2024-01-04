Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Maha reports 171 Covid-19 cases, two deaths; JN.1 variant tally now 110

The deaths took place in Solapur and Kolhapur, while Mumbai reported 32 cases, followed by 16 each in Thane city and Navi Mumbai, the health department's bulletin informed

Photo: Freepik

It is usual for the EC to tour states ahead of assembly or Lok Sabha elections to meet political parties, senior police and administrative officials and its ground poll machinery | Photo: Freepik

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 10:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 171 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, a health department official said.
The deaths took place in Solapur and Kolhapur, while Mumbai reported 32 cases, followed by 16 each in Thane city and Navi Mumbai, the health department's bulletin informed.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
There are 914 active cases in the state, while the tally of those caused by the JN.1 variant stands at 110, it said.
It is usual for the EC to tour states ahead of assembly or Lok Sabha elections to meet political parties, senior police and administrative officials and its ground poll machinery.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

World Cup 2023 IND vs ENG: Three Lions already thinking about Tests in 2024

WI vs IND Tests: Virat Kohli reveals his favourite memory in the Caribbean

IND W vs ENG W Tests: Shubha, Jemimah help India take control on Day 1

IMD issues orange alert for Maharashtra, warns of rain with thunderstorms

IND vs WI: Lara's advice will be great in Test, says Kraigg Brathwaite

MeitY unveils domain registration portal for educational institutions

India has not sent any artillery ammunition to Ukraine, says govt

Delhi Police starts afresh argument in charges against WFI ex-chief

French major Valeo lines up expansion in Tamil Nadu, plans to hire 3,000

Tech issue hits services on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line, speeds restricted

Topics : Coronavirus Maharashtra Coronavirus Tests

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 10:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesIran Bomb BlastsGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon