Home / India News / At least 11 dead, several injured in Bilaspur train derailment accident

At least 11 dead, several injured in Bilaspur train derailment accident

The train accident involving a goods train and a Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) local train occurred near the Bilaspur station

At least five people were killed after a passenger train collided with a goods train near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, railway officials said.

People gather after a passenger train collided with a goods train near Bilaspur railway station, Chhattisgarh, on Tuesday, November 4. (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

In the unfortunate Bilaspur train derailment incident that took place on Tuesday, at least 11 people lost their lives while 20 have sustained injuries.

The train accident involving a goods train and a Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) local train occurred near the Bilaspur station. Rescue operations have resumed at the accident site.

The impact of the train accident, where a MEMU train collided with a stationary goods train, injured 20 individuals who have been identified as: Mathura Bhaskar (F) (55), Chaura Bhaskar (M) (50), Shatrughan (M) (50), Geeta Debnath (F) (30), Mehnish Khan (F) (19), Sanju Vishwakarma (M) (35), Soni Yadav (F) (25), Santosh Hansraj (M) (60), Rashmi Raj (F) (34), Rishi Yadav (M) (2), Tularam Agrawal (M) (60), Aradhana Nishad (F) (16), Mohan Sharma (M) (29), Anjula Singh (F) (49), Shanta Devi Gautam (F) (64), Pritam Kumar (M) (18), Shailesh Chandra (M) (49), Ashok Kumar Dixit (M) (54), Neeraj Dewangan (M) (53) and Rajendra Maruti Bisare (M) (60).

 

The injured individuals are receiving medical treatment under the care of professional doctors. The railway administration is in continuous contact with all the hospitals to ensure the necessary assistance to the affected people.

Senior railway officials are monitoring the situation and taking all necessary measures to ensure the speedy recovery of the injured.

Earlier, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

"A train accident took place near Bilaspur today. I have been informed that five people have lost their lives. The rescue operation is underway. This is very sad news. Rs 5 lakhs will be provided to the family members of the deceased. The injured will be given free treatment, and Rs 50,000 will also be given to them," CM Sai said in Raipur while addressing a press conference.

Meanwhile, Bilaspur District Collector (DC) Sanjay Agrawal informed ANI that the accident occurred when the last bogie and first bogie of a local train and a goods train collided near Bilaspur.

The officials stated that the MEMU train coach collided with a goods train near Bilaspur station at approximately 4 pm.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

