Home / India News / Six killed, five injured in Chhattisgarh train collision near Bilaspur

Six killed, five injured in Chhattisgarh train collision near Bilaspur

A passenger MEMU train collided with a goods train near Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, leaving six dead and five injured. Railways says the train passed a signal at danger in a preliminary report

At least four people were killed after a passenger train collided with a goods train near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, railway officials said.

Visuals from the site show the impact of the collision, with one coach of the passenger train lifted onto a wagon of the goods train. (Photo: Screengrab/PTI)

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 9:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At least six people were killed and five injured after a collision between a passenger local train and a goods train in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.
 
A local mainline electrical multiple unit (MEMU) – train number 68733 travelling between Gevara Road and Bilaspur – dashed with a goods train on the up line between Gatora and Bilaspur at about 4 pm. Visuals showed the coach of the local piled on top of the wagon due to the collision impact.
 
“An unfortunate incident involving a collision between a goods train and a MEMU local train occurred near Bilaspur railway station today. The administration has taken swift action to initiate relief and rescue operations on a war footing,” the ministry of railways said.
 
 
It added that senior officials have reached the site and are closely monitoring the situation. The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals for immediate medical assistance.
 
“Six persons have died and five persons have been injured in this unfortunate incident,” it said as of late Tuesday evening. Local reports, however, claim injuries to be higher than the official figure.

The government has announced an ex-gratia compensation of ₹10 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased, ₹5 lakh to the grievously injured, and ₹1 lakh to those with minor injuries.
 
“Passing signal at danger by DEMU train seems to be the reason in the preliminary assessment by railway authorities. A detailed inquiry into the incident will be conducted at the level of the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) to ascertain the exact cause and recommend necessary corrective actions,” the ministry said.
 
Continuous coordination is being maintained with district authorities and medical teams to ensure prompt relief measures, it said.
 
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that the state government has also mobilised to provide support and assistance in relief works.
 
"The news of the train accident near Bilaspur is extremely heartbreaking. Information has been gathered from the Bilaspur district collector, and instructions have been issued to provide them with all possible assistance and relief efforts. The state government stands with the affected families during this difficult time,” he said in a social media post.
 
Train operations around the area have also been impacted and three trains will be running with a delay on account of the accident, the railways said.

Topics : Chhattisgarh train collision Train Accident

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 9:47 PM IST

