At least 35 injured during 'Hingot' festivities in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

Residents of Gautampura and Rungi villages threw flaming 'hingots', a forest fruit, that have been hollowed out and filled with gunpowder, coal and brimstone

Hingot

Traditional Hingot war fest | Photo: ANI | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Indore
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 10:09 PM IST
As many as 35 persons were injured on Monday during 'Hingot' festivities in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.
The several decade old festival, held a day after Diwali, sees residents of Gautampura and Rungi villages throw flaming "hingots", a forest fruit, that have been hollowed out and filled with gunpowder, coal and brimstone.
"As many as 35 persons sustained minor injuries. They were given primary treatment by a team of doctors at the site. One person has sustained serious burn injuries and is admitted in the primary health centre. His condition is stable," Block Medical Officer (BMO) Dr Abhilash Shivriya said.
A large people had gathered to watch the festival, for which all arrangements were made by the administration, Deputy Superintendent of Police Umakant Chaudhary said.
As per the norms of the festival, residents of Gautampura are called 'turra' and those from Runji are called 'kalgi'.
Deaths too have taken place in the past years amid the festival.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh govt Indore

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 10:09 PM IST

