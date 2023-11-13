At least 1,175 died in road accidents in Delhi till Oct 31: Police

A total of 1,175 people lost their lives in 2023 till October 31 this year in 1,141 accidents that were classified as "fatal," police said on Monday.

Fatal accidents in the national capital reduced by more than four per cent this year till October 31 and the number of deaths decreased by more than three per cent as compared to the corresponding period in 2022, police said.

According to the data shared by police, a total of 4,646 fatal accidents took place in 2022 till October 31. Out of them, 1,197 were fatal accidents, which took 1,225 lives.

This year, there were 4,803 reported accidents, with 1,141 classified as fatal and 1,175 people losing their lives in them.

"In 2023, there was a 4.74 per cent reduction in the total number of fatal accidents, accompanied by a 3.27 per cent decrease in the number of persons killed compared to previous year," police said.

A senior officer said that to minimise road accidents, police have implemented measures to deter reckless and drunk driving, effective enforcement, conducting real-time data analysis, enhancing driver education and training programmes, and utilising modern technology.

Police are also collaborating with stakeholders to improve road engineering issues, the officer said.

In 2019, 1,433 fatal accidents claimed 1,463 lives and led to 5,152 injuries.

In 2020, fatal accidents reduced to 1,163, with 267 less lives lost, and a drop in the number of female casualties. The total number of injuries that year declined to 3,662, police said.

In 2021, a total of 1,206 fatal accidents and 1,239 deaths were reported.

In 2022, the fatal accidents slightly increased to 1,428 out of 5,652 accidents and 1,461 people were killed, they said.

Also Read For speed and safety on the tracks, Indian Railways has problems to solve India's own road accident safety assessment system: What is Bharat NCAP? Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks Andhra train accident: 33 trains cancelled, diverted, short-terminated 6 dead in school bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad About 3,500 exhibitors to showcase products at int'l trade fair from Nov 14 EC asks parties to share details of donations received via electoral bonds Courts can't enforce SC orders on firecrackers ban, social awareness needed Govt may tweak textile PLI scheme to attract more private players VHP to invite 100 mn families during consecration ceremony at Ram temple