Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Flight delays reduce at Mumbai airport post congestion driven cancellations

The airlines have cancelled about 200 flights per week to and from the Mumbai airport from February 15 onwards

Mumbai airport

The air traffic situation at Mumbai post above initiatives is being monitored and has shown improvement from February 19 onwards, MoCA noted

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 8:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The delays in flight arrivals have reduced significantly at the Mumbai airport after the congestion-induced cancellations, which have taken place from February 15 onwards, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) stated on Wednesday.

MoCA had on February 15 directed the Adani Group-run Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), which operates the airport in the financial capital, to cancel a certain percentage of flights as they were facing delays due to congestion in its airspace.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"An analysis conducted by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) pointed to excessive slot allocation (by MIAL) and poor slot adherence (by airlines) as a major contributor to the traffic congestion witnessed," MoCA noted. A slot is a specific time when the flight can arrive or depart from the airport. The airport operator allots slots to airlines.

The aircraft operating earlier than the approved slot (marked as "before scheduled arrival time" in the table) leads to congestion and delays the other aircraft adhering to the schedule, which in turn has a cascading effect on the other scheduled movements. "These movements were also targeted for improvements and airlines asked to adhere to the allotted slots," MoCA noted.

About 34.4 per cent of aircraft came before scheduled arrival time in the November 11-December 10 period last year. In the February 16-February 24 period this year, only 13 per cent of planes came before scheduled arrival time.

The airlines have cancelled about 200 flights per week to and from the Mumbai airport from February 15 onwards.

The air traffic situation at Mumbai post above initiatives is being monitored and has shown improvement from February 19 onwards, MoCA noted.

A total of 14,476 arrivals at the Mumbai airport were analysed by MoCA between November 11 and December 10. A total of 4,337 arrivals at the Mumbai airport were analysed by MoCA between February 16 and February 24.

Also Read

Delhi airport passenger traffic between April-October highest ever: GMR

New Year's Eve in Delhi: Traffic advisory to check before you head out

Bengaluru begins testing new adaptive Japanese traffic signal tech

Air passenger traffic continues to grow, reaches 98.2% of pre-Covid levels

GMR receives Rs 3,215-crore term loan for Vizag International Airport

RBI revises timeline for completion of regulatory sandbox process

Sunil Bharti Mittal conferred honorary knighthood by King Charles III

PC, laptop imports from China surged by 11.3% to $276 million in December

India's highest-ever drug bust: 3,300 kg narcotics seized off Gujarat coast

Walmart, IIT Madras partners to launch center for tech excellence for MSMEs

Topics : Mumbai airport Civil Aviation Adani Group Airports Authority of India Air traffic

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 8:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch Today Himachal Rajya Sabha Election Live UpdatesLatest News LiveSummer Olympics 2024Poverty Rate in IndiaHavells India Share PriceGaganyaan MissionTS Inter Exams 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon