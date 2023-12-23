Atishi directs quick repair of footpaths, central verges ahead of R-Day

Delhi cabinet minister Atishi on Saturday directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to complete the repair and maintenance of the city's footpaths and central verges ahead of the Republic Day.

Atishi, who holds the PWD portfolio, in an official communication to the department's principal secretary, directed that the weekly reports on the work progress be submitted to her office every Monday.

"Republic Day is an extremely important day in the history of the nation... It is also important to ensure that residents of Delhi feel proud of their city," her note said.

"Therefore, it is important that the PWD starts repair and maintenance on a war-footing so that the entire city can be spruced up by January 26," it added.

The minister said repair of all minor breakages of footpaths, central verges and painting of all road markings, kerbstones and grills on footpaths should be carried out promptly.

She also directed for pruning of hedges in the central verges and on footpaths.