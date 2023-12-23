Sensex (    %)
                        
Ship hit by suspected drone attack; Indian Navy, Coast Guard en route scene

Taking swift action, the Indian Coast Guard Ship ICGS Vikram, deployed on patrol of the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone started moving towards the merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto in distress

Drone pilots are in demand as businesses use the devices for logistics and transport. (Stock photo)

Representative image

ANI Asia
Dec 23 2023 | 6:36 PM IST

The Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard vessels are moving towards a merchant vessel, MV Chem Pluto, in the Arabian Sea, which caught fire after a suspected drone attack.
The merchant vessel was reported to be present at 217 nautical miles off Porbandar coast on Saturday, defence officials said.
Taking swift action, the Indian Coast Guard Ship ICGS Vikram, deployed on patrol of the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone started moving towards the merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto in distress.
The Indian Navy warships in the vicinity are also moving towards the distressed vessel with around 20 Indian crew members who are all reported to be safe.
According to defence officials, the vessel has crude oil and was going towards Mangalore from a port in Saudi Arabia. The fire has been reportedly extinguished but has affected the functioning of vessel.
All crew members are safe, which includes around 20 Indians. The ICGS Vikram has alerted all ships in the area to provide assistance to it, according to defence officials.
Further details awaited.

Topics : Indian Navy drone technology Indian coast guard Arabian Sea

First Published: Dec 23 2023 | 6:36 PM IST

